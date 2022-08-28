AFC Notes: Browns, Jets, Ravens

Browns

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz is blazing fast, but he’s struggled to hold onto the ball since being picked in the third round last season. That issue was magnified in the final preseason game when Schwartz had three drops. However, HC Kevin Stefanski shut down any idea of Schwartz being on the bubble.

“No,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Respectfully, we are going to make sure that we deal with things that are important, which are our players and how they respond to these things.”

Jets

One of the longshots who’s worked his way into competition for a roster spot in New York is undrafted Jets rookie WR Calvin Jackson. The 5-9, 193-pound wideout is used to beating the odds already, working his way from junior college to Washington State. He’s hoping to benefit from the tutelage of Jets WR coach Miles Austin, who carved out a successful NFL career as an undrafted free agent.

“He’s one of those guys that kind of came in and didn’t pick it up right away, as quickly, but since he’s been here a couple weeks he’s got a better feel for where to line up, what the play entails,” Austin said via the Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “I’m wishing him nothing but the best, giving him any little bits of advice, things I did right, things I did wrong in these situations — and letting him know how important special teams is — as much as I can.”

Jackson doesn’t have outstanding size or speed, but he’s impressed with his work ethic, competitiveness on jump balls, and other little details of playing the receiver position.

“He does stuff that’s uncoachable in terms of doing a little extra on his routes when it makes sense,” Jets OC Mike LaFleur said. “He understands every position on the field already, you can just tell he puts a lot of time into it away from the building to make sure that when he’s out there, he’s the most prepared he can be. … I’ve been pleased with what he’s been doing out there at practice.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that there is no question backup QB Tyler Huntley has the ability to be a starter in the NFL: “I definitely believe that. There’s no question in my mind about that. I’m glad we have him. We’re very blessed to have him as one of our players, one of our quarterbacks, and our backup quarterback.” (Ravens Twitter)