AFC Notes: Browns, Kyle Hamilton, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns TE Marcus Santos-Silva, who is making the switch from playing basketball, explained that it’s like learning an entirely new language.

“I’m not really worried about the physicality part,” Santos-Silva said, via ClevelandBrowns.com. “I know I’m going to get hit, blocked and all that. I’m good with that. Once I get the hang of it, I’m going to get back to holding my ground out there.”

Jake Trotter of ESPN thinks that RB D’Ernest Johnson could be the odd man out in Cleveland despite reaching a new deal with the team, as the Browns opted to draft RB Jerome Ford in the fifth round and still have RB Demetric Felton on the roster.

Ravens

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey says he likes first-round S Kyle Hamilton and is excited to see what he looks like when the pads come on in training camp.

“I like Kyle. (laughter)I think that it’s always interesting who we draft because I like … when I first got into the league, I pretty much knew all of the college guys. Now I just watch the draft like everybody else and don’t know who we’re really going to get. But, I like Kyle. He’s alright. But I will say, I had him on [my podcast] Studio 44 recently – that interview will be coming soon. I asked him, ‘I hear all this great stuff about you, you fit in the box, you can play everywhere, but when I saw you you’re kind of thin.’ I’m like, “You’re a little slim.’ And then we got on the field, and he started doing some stuff, and I was like, ‘I think I like him a lot.’ So, he’s really showing me some things that he can do. I’m excited to put the pads on and to actually see what he really can do. Everybody can look good in shorts and a t-shirt, so I’m excited for him and all of the other guys that I think are going to be a really big help to us this year – those rookies and some of those new signings – when we put it all together. As we do these minicamp days, it’s just getting closer and closer to training camp and [the] time to see what team we’ll be, what our mindset will be, what standard will we play with. So, I’m really getting excited for all of that,” Humphrey said, via RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin spoke candidly about making the transition from QB Ben Roethlisberger to QB Kenny Pickett, another local first-round pick whom the team must start fresh with. As for what his team might be able to accomplish next season, Tomlin admitted to being anxious, but in a good way.

“I’m looking forward to the anxiety associated with that uncertainty,” Tomlin said on The Pivot podcast. “To have to stand and deliver, to live out what we believe in. The standard is the standard. It’s like McDonald’s. You know what a No. 1 is. It don’t matter where you go, what corner of the globe, a No. 1 is a No. 1, and that’s what I want Pittsburgh Steelers football to be. So it doesn’t matter who puts their hands underneath the center as far as I’m concerned. But, all that cool stuff being said — It’s scary, but exciting.”