AFC Notes: Browns, Raiders, Texans

Browns

Browns’ OC Alex Van Pelt praised tackles Blake Hance and James Hudson after they came into play for Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin on Sunday.

“You want to talk about Blake Hance coming in and playing lights out against Joey Bosa?” Van Pelt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “You want to talk about James Hudson coming in playing in back up of Jack? I was really proud of him last week. He did a really nice job. Bosa went over there on his side a lot, and he held up. It was great. James came in the game late and played well for us. Next man up mentality. If Jed is back, that’s a bonus. If Jack is back, that’s a bonus. If not, I feel really good about our guys.”

Hance was glad to have time to prepare against the Chargers and says he benefitted from playing next to veteran G Joel Bitonio.

“I kind of prepared the whole week thinking if I were [the Chargers] I would flip Bosa over to the inexperienced guy versus Jack on the right, an All-Pro tackle,’’ Hance said. “We had a really good gameplan designed to help me, who hadn’t played out there much, with some chips and getting the ball out quickly. The game plan put me in a good position all day. We have to keep that going…“Joel is just the definition of a smart veteran player who always knows what not only his job is but everybody’s job. All week of practice is just non-stop communication. On gameday, if there is anything that is unclear at all, I ask Joel, and he has the answer right away. You just always know he is going to be doing his job at a high level. Playing next to a guy like Joel makes it easy to have confidence when you are playing. Also, when you know you need inside help or whatever, he is always going to be there. Playing next to a veteran guy like that definitely just adds confidence in my play.”

Gil Brandt of NFL.com lists Browns’ WR Odell Beckham as a potential trade candidate, as the veteran has not produced so far this season in Cleveland and is consistently involved in trade rumors.

Raiders

Vic Tafur of The Athletic lists his top-10 head coaching candidates for the Raiders to consider this offseason:

Texans

Texans’ rookie QB Davis Mills said he will continue to prepare as if he is the starter even if QB Tyrod Taylor is renamed the starter once healthy.

“I think the biggest thing is just coming in, putting your best foot forward every day, continuing to become a better football player,” said Mills, via TexansWire.com. “I’m preparing like I’m the starter even if not, but the biggest thing is just putting the team in a situation to win games.”