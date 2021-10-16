Texans Make Six Roster Moves

The Houston Texans placed OT Laremy Tunsil on injured reserve, activated WR Nico Collins from injured reserve and released LB Joe Thomas on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans also elevated OL Lane Taylor and Cole Toner to their active roster and signed QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

Tunsil is set to make base salaries of $17.85 million and $18.5 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Tunsil has appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.

Collins, 22, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He signed a four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that includes a $902,921 signing bonus.

During his college career, Collins recorded 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.