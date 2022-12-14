AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, J.K. Dobbins, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson on his two games so far: “I’m not close to myself; I want to be better than in 2020. I want to be the player that whenever I step on the field, no one can stop us.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins still feels he needs to get back to full speed, despite being clocked in at over 20 miles per hour against the Steelers.

“It’s still not me all the way yet and I’m going to continue to get better,” Dobbins said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “Hopefully those 100-yard games will turn into 200-yard games. I’m going to keep getting healthier.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Tyler Huntley was able to participate in their walk-through on Tuesday but is still going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Jonas Shaffer)

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers’ struggles against the Ravens in Week 14, HC Mike Tomlin feels that Baltimore did a better job of managing attrition throughout the game.

“Oftentimes when you’re not successful it’s both schematics and performance, and I’d say it was both,” Tomlin said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I thought they won the war of attrition. As the game wore on, I thought the pile fell the direction that they desired it to.”

As for DT Chris Wormley suffering a knee injury, Tomlin said that they are always having discussions about younger options for their defense.

“I think you’re continually having those discussions regardless of the outcome of plays or games,” Tomlin said. “I just think that that’s just the function of football at this level.”