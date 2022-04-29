AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Marquise Brown, Steelers

Browns

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that they’re taking the allegations against Browns QB Deshaun Watson very seriously, and don’t have any update at this time on potential discipline: “We’re taking it very seriously…Our investigators are working on that… There’s no timetable on it…The investigation is still ongoing.” (Jake Trotter)

Ravens

The Ravens opted to trade WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals during the first round of last night’s draft.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta later told reporters that they still have some good young players at receiver.

“I think that we have some good young players. I’m excited,” DeCosta said, via Pro Football Talk. ‘Rashod has had a tremendous offseason, so far. He’s in great shape. We’ve got Mark, and he’s about as good as you get. Devin [Duvernay] made a jump this year. He’s a Pro Bowl special teams guy, Pro Bowl returner. His best has yet to come. James Proche II had some moments last year. [He] had some big games and some clutch plays. We think Nick Boyle is going to come back this year and be healthier.

“And there’s still three rounds to go, four rounds to go, whatever it is — in terms of rounds that we have picks. And as [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome] says, and has said many times, ‘We don’t play until September.’ And we will continue to look at different opportunities to get better as a club. There’s still some free agents out there, and we’ll have the best team we can have come September.”

Steelers

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said that first-round QB Kenny Pickett was their top-rated quarterback on the draft board: “Kenny was clearly our top pick at that position. It was unexpected.” (Brooke Pryor)

Pickett recalled receiving his phone call from the Steelers: “I’m pretty familiar with the area code. I had a pretty good idea of who it was. I was speechless.” (Brooke Pyor)