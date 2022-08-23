AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Panthers officially confirmed what’s long been expected when they announced Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, meaning he’ll take on his former team in Week 1 of the regular season. Mayfield acknowledged the game would be a little extra special for him but Browns DE Myles Garrett didn’t seem to think it would be that way for the Browns.

“He’s my former teammate, but there’s no rivalry there between me and him and there’s no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns,” Garrett said, via Cleveland.com. “Yes, he was here but it doesn’t mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. I want to play my best and whatever’s in the cards that’s what’s in it for me. If I can help my team win, if I can put them in the best position to win, I’m gonna do that. If I can get a couple sacks along the way, I’d kind of enjoy that too.”

Ravens

Ravens fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely has been turning heads, with HC John Harbaugh pleased about what he has seen from the rookie so far.

“We expected him to be a really good player,” Harbaugh said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “To be honest with you, I’d say he’s exactly what we expected. He’s had some opportunities, he’s made the most of them. He asks good questions and goes to work every day, he doesn’t get flustered. He makes a mistake, he cleans it up.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec points out the Ravens gave new WR Demarcus Robinson almost $900,000 in guarantees, indicating they expect him to make the roster and play a key depth role.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said OT Joe Haeg is in the concussion protocol. (Ray Fittipaldo)

said OT is in the concussion protocol. (Ray Fittipaldo) Tomlin wants the team’s offensive line to hammer down technique and focus on the fine details: “Wasn’t enough detail from a fine motor skill standpoint details relative to their position. They didn’t play with enough of an edge individually and collectively, and the things that are on our tape, we gotta own. I think they’ll be ready to do that.” (Brooke Pryor)

Free agent OL Carson Green visited the Steelers Monday. (Aaron Wilson)