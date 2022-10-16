AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett recorded two sacks, with his first one putting him in first place over LB Clay Matthews Sr. on the franchise’s all-time sacks list.

after his third straight loss: “Got beat. It’s frustrating. Disappointing. All those things. But we’re going to regroup and learn from it.” (Jake Trotter) Stefanski says that DE Myles Garrett should be okay after injuring his shoulder. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh on Sunday’s loss: “We didn’t get the job done in the fourth quarter.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin spoke highly of the job their secondary did on Sunday against Tom Brady the Buccaneers’ passing offense.

“I can’t say enough about the secondary group that we had out there today,” said Tomlin, via Pro Football Talk. “Man, it was it was a great opportunity for a lot of those guys. First opportunity in some instances, redemption in some instances, guys getting an opportunity to get back in the fold. Guys that hadn’t been a part of us, like Josh Jackson, being one. Just can’t say enough about what they were able to do collectively. It’s a challenge when you play Tom Brady. I just thought they did a really good job of letting our disguises work. I didn’t have a big menu because we can’t have a big menu. We got some young guys and inexperienced guys playing, so whatever we had, we had to dress it up. I thought they did a really good job dressing it up and fighting the fight down in and down out. Hopefully we learn and grow in the right ways through the success in this experience because that’s what the journey is about.”

Tomlin said after the team’s win over Tampa Bay: “Obviously we were leaking today, we were leaking in a lot of ways, physically, emotionally.” (Brooke Pryor)