AFC Notes: Kevin Zeitler, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski praised third-round WR Cedric Tillman for his ability to process information and called him a very cerebral player.

“I think Ced has done a nice job,” Stefanski said, via Browns Wire. “Like a lot of our rookies he’s swimming at times. We’re throwing a lot of information at them, he’s very very very intelligent, so he’s getting it, but it’s a lot. We don’t want to give them just pieces of it, we want to give them everything and just make them feel how much they have to work at this thing. A lot of our rookies, Ced included, are inundated with information and meetings and he’s doing a really nice job.”

Ravens

Ravens veteran OL Kevin Zeitler told reporters that he has no intentions of retiring after this season.

“When you’re in a place this good, you’d love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon,” Zeitler said, via BaltimoreRavens.com. “Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. When I’m here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith sees a lot of potential in the team’s defense and thinks it can be the best in the entire league this coming season.

“I know 100 percent we can be the best defense in the NFL, especially if we all stay healthy,” Highsmith said, via Steelers.com. “I am excited about the guys that we have. We have depth at almost every position. It’s been good seeing guys come together and get better and better every day. The sky is the limit for us. I am excited to see how we continue to grow.”