AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns TE Jordan Akins is hoping that he is able to become a downfield threat for his old QB Deshaun Watson now that the two are reunited in Cleveland.

“The plays that we have to stretch the field,” Akins told The Chronicle-Telegram. “I feel like it’s going to create a lot of opportunities. When the ball is in the air, I feel like it’s mine. I’m very excited, man. I just want to be somewhere where I can showcase my talent and thank God I signed here and they give me the opportunity to do that.”

Cleveland has a deep tight end room but Akins is hoping the chemistry he had with Watson when the two played for the Texans will help give him a leg up.

“It’s very helpful,” Akins added. “I know certain gestures that Deshaun does that tell me what direction to go. I know certain gestures he does that tell me he’s gonna run down the field so I can just push my defender deeper and give him more room, more yards to run the ball. So it’s like we’re on one accord. We know how to move and we take care of each other.”

Ravens

Steelers

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones says he has no problem sitting behind LT Dan Moore Jr. in order to feel things out in his first NFL season.

“Me and Dan don’t even look at it as a battle,” Jones said, via The Associated Press. “We just look at it as trying to get better each and every day between me and him. I’m really not that big on just coming in and, you know, just jumping in with the ones right away. You know, I like to feel things out. I feel like it’s an asset for me just to sit back and watch somebody, you know, who’s older, who’s done it for years. So just being able to sit back, watch what works for him, what doesn’t, you know, try to implement those small things into my game, you know, I feel like that’s a plus.”