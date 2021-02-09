AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Browns make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Vikings S Anthony Harris given the connections on their coaching staff and their need in the secondary.

given the connections on their coaching staff and their need in the secondary. Fowler thinks the Browns might make another run at signing DE Jadeveon Clowney as well after being in the mix for much of last offseason.

as well after being in the mix for much of last offseason. The Browns announced they have promoted senior defensive assistant Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator.

to defensive run game coordinator. Browns OT Jedrick Wills and WR Rashard Higgins pled guilty to speeding charges and paid a $250 fine after being cited for drag racing earlier this season. (Kaylee Remington)

Ravens

Ravens OLB Matt Judon said he would love to continue his career with the Ravens. But after using the franchise tag on him last offseason, Baltimore seems unlikely to use it on him again in 2021. And unless they’re willing to meet Judon’s salary request, which they haven’t so far, it appears Judon will be playing for a new team this fall.

“I’d love to be back in Baltimore. I haven’t been nowhere else, so I’d love to be back in Baltimore,” Judon said in an interview with CBS Sports’ Adam Schein. “Just, it’s gotta line up, it’s gotta be perfect, and we’ve gotta make it work. So, if I’m in Baltimore I won’t be sad. Trust me, I love it here. I got a home, a really nice home. But if not, I’ll still love the city and it’ll be, I think, exciting and fun to play for a new organization and figure out what other teams are like out there.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn’t make as much progress as a passer as the team would have liked in 2020, in part due to the restrictions from COVID-19, and they’re hoping he can change that in 2021.

didn’t make as much progress as a passer as the team would have liked in 2020, in part due to the restrictions from COVID-19, and they’re hoping he can change that in 2021. Zrebiec mentions the Ravens created about $2 million in cap space by extending TE Nick Boyle .

. If the Ravens splurge on a position in free agency, Zrebiec expects it to be an interior offensive lineman, not a wide receiver.

Zrebiec also notes the Ravens have a number of pending free agents at outside linebacker and he’s not sure how interested they are in bringing back Judon at the price he wants or Yannick Ngakoue after he appeared to be a questionable scheme fit.

Steelers