AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- BrownsZone.com’s Scott Petrak thinks there will be too many contending teams showing interest in former Texans DE J.J. Watt for the Browns to successfully pitch him on coming to Cleveland.
- A league source tells Josina Anderson that the Browns will “take a look at and discuss” Watt: “Obviously it’s going to depend on where J.J. wants to go & the price tag. He’s still doing the same thing he was years ago, penetrating, getting into the backfield, despite some injuries.“
Ravens
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes the Ravens could also look to extend restricted free agent RB Gus Edwards as an alternative or in addition to the second-round tender.
- Thanks to special teams, Zrebiec says Ravens RB Justice Hill is safe as the No. 3 running back.
- Zrebiec notes Ravens WR Miles Boykin didn’t take the step forward in his development the team was hoping for and could slip down the depth chart in 2021, but he remains the team’s best blocking receiver and that counts for a lot in Baltimore’s offense.
- Zrebiec mentions the Ravens believe CB Anthony Averett is a starting-caliber player.
- It’s unclear if veteran OT Andre Smith intends to play in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season, but if he’s back, Zrebiec says the Ravens could use him as a backup swing tackle.
- Zrebiec lists WR Dez Bryant, C Matt Skura and OT D.J. Fluker as players the Ravens will likely let leave via free agency.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette notes that even though the Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger have expressed interest in another season in 2021, there are still a couple hurdles to clear.
- If he comes back, Pittsburgh will have to go into 2022 not having seen any more of backup QB Mason Rudolph than what they’ve already seen in his starts in 2019 and 2020. Same for QB Dwayne Haskins.
- Should a deal fall apart with Roethlisberger, Bouchette notes Rudolph would be in line to start unless a prospect falls to the Steelers in the first round, is drafted and subsequently outperforms Rudolph in camp.