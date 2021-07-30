AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns CB Denzel Ward , who enters his fifth-year option in 2022, said he’s unsure if there’s been any progress in a contract extension because he’s focused on training camp instead. (Nate Ulrich)

Berry believes it’s unfortunate for rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to open camp on the COVID-19 list, but is confident he’ll be fine when returning: “It’s less than ideal. It’s a little bit of adversity. But it’s also not a death sentence.” (Nate Ulrich)

Ravens OC Greg Roman said QB Lamar Jackson has been involved virtually after testing positive for COVID-19: “It’s certainly not a positive, but we have to create a positive out of it.” On McSorley/Huntley: “They are getting reps that guys pray for.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Roman confirmed that the Ravens want their running backs “more involved in the passing game” next season: “Yes we are definitely trying to get our RBs more involved in the passing game. There’s a lot of things that we haven’t done. We’re going to open up that chapter of the playbook more.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Roman called WR Sammy Watkins “one of the best” receivers in the league: “Sammy is a gem. Every day with him is a great day. … Sammy, to me, is one of the best WRs in the NFL, period.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers RG Trai Turner said he’s not worried about replacing David Decastro.

“Everything has an expiration date at some point,” Turner said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “DeCastro is a great player. I don’t feel like I’m necessarily replacing him. I’m just the new right guard.”

Steelers OC Matt Canada added Turner knows his strengths and weaknesses are.

“I didn’t see (the mistake) on the side as we worked, and he came up and knew what it was and said it right away,” Canada said. “Obviously, a veteran like him who has played as well as he has, I think we’re very fortunate to have him, and I really like where he’s at. He’s worked very hard to not have those mistakes, and to be as efficient as he has been in three days is really a positive for us and him.”

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin wouldn’t commit to LB Robert Spillane as a starter.

“I am not assuming he’s stepping in,” Tomlin said, via The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. “We are here competing to divide the labor up. The work is going to determine what happens. Rob is a guy who has ascended over the course of last year and had an opportunity to make plays for. Hopefully, that is a springboard for him to continue to do things that you saw him do today and beyond.”

The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette mentions Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt as a strong internal candidate to replace GM Kevin Colbert when he retires.

in 2022. Pittsburgh unveiled a package in camp that put RB Anthony McFarland on the field as a second running back. (Kaboly)