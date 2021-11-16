AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OL coach Bill Callahan gave his opinion on T Blake Hance and fourth-round G James Hudson as depth options who have been pressed into starting roles due to injuries this year.

“He is a utility guy who really should not be out on the end, but he is really surviving out there is how I would call it,” Callahan said of Hance, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “He is giving us good play, especially in the run game, which we obviously love, but in the passing game, he has had his struggles here and there. “But I do commend him on a lot of levels because we have been so short-handed. To have him step up and step in at the tackle position has been huge for us. A lot of great things from that aspect of playing out of position, but he has been serviceable.”

“He continues to get better,” Callahan said of Hudson. “He works his butt off every day to try to improve. What else can you say? He is just a really tough, smart, hard-nosed guy who loves football, and he has really done a really good job for a guy who really should not be there. A lot of positives from that standpoint.”

Callahan was also impressed by the team signing veteran guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller to large contracts.

“I think for any organization that really likes to run the football and has that as a primary function of their offense, I think that is where the resources should go,” Callahan said. “I do not think you can ever put enough resources into your line. Everything starts up front anyhow, so that makes total sense to me. I am really happy for them. They are just really good, solid people and well-deserving. Hopefully, this will help Bitonio not have to do any more commercials.”

Ravens

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the Ravens would like to add RB Le’Veon Bell back to their practice squad after releasing him. He posted a farewell on social media, though, so it’s unclear if the desire is mutual.

back to their practice squad after releasing him. He posted a farewell on social media, though, so it’s unclear if the desire is mutual. Ravens HC John Harbaugh said CB Tavon Young could play this week despite a foot injury. (Jamison Hensley)

said CB could play this week despite a foot injury. (Jamison Hensley) Harbaugh noted Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams needs to execute his assignments better in order to get more playing time on offense: “If you’re a running back, you need to run hard, break tackles, get yards, pass protect, run the right route out of the backfield, catch the ball and get upfield. If you’re in the rotation, special teams sure would help you.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steele rs