AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns



Browns’ RT Jack Conklin is ready to get back on the field after suffering a broken elbow just a few weeks earlier.

“I’m pumped to be back out there and ready to get rolling,” Conklin said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Definitely was worried about it and luckily it wasn’t a season-ending injury or anything like that. Never want to get hurt and be out, but happy it was short-term and able to get back out here. When you’re on the ground and your arm’s facing the opposite direction, it’s a little nerve-wracking. I’m used to the brace. The way they make this stuff now, it’s pretty comfortable. It’s not slowing me down. It’s just there to help protect it. I think I could even play without it if I wanted to, but I want to keep it on, just to keep it safe.”

Ian Rapoport mentions that Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield is expected to start Sunday against the Ravens despite having shoulder, foot, and groin injuries. Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt is also expected to play after missing time with a calf injury.

Ravens

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh gave an update on veteran DE Calais Campbell, who is dealing with a concussion ahead of this week’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

“Yes, he’s been playing all year. So, he probably could use the rest anyway,” Harbaugh said of Campbell, via RavensWire.com. “He knows what we’re doing, and technique is not going to be a problem. It’s been encouraging with Calais [Campbell]. Of course, you have to go through the process, and you never can predict that exactly. But I think it’s been very encouraging that way.”

Steelers

According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers have downgraded CB Joe Haden to out this Sunday against the Bengals due to a foot injury.