AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team is responsible for QB Baker Mayfield‘s struggles. “He does have things that he’s working through, but he’s confident when he’s out there that he’s playing and giving us a really good chance to win these games,” Stefanski said, via Nate Ulrich. “We’ve fallen short, and we’ve fallen short as a team. That’s kind of how it works. We win as a team. We lose as a team. Moving forward, we’re really focusing on what we can do to get better.” Browns RB Kareem Hunt fully supports Mayfield despite the inconsistencies. “Baker’s our guy,” Hunt said. “He always gives it 100% each time he’s out there, so I believe he’s going to come out and be ready and compete.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt shook off a week of no practice while on the COVID-19 list for a huge performance in the win against the Ravens. Watt had a career-high 3.5 sacks which pushed him into the NFL lead and was a game-wrecker on numerous other plays, including Baltimore’s failed two-point attempt to take the lead. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said Watt deserves consideration for MVP.

“He should be recognized more than just . . . I mean, I don’t know who else is defensive player of the year other than that guy,” Roethlisberger said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m sure there are other candidates, I just don’t know. But he should absolutely get MVP votes as well because that’s what kind of player he is.”

Ravens