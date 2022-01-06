AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry believes the Browns are a potential team to watch in a trade for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. He points out Browns HC Kevin Stefanski was Cousins’ former offensive coordinator in Minnesota.
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Browns QB Baker Mayfield will undergo surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder on January 19 and should be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
- Browns OC Alex Van Pelt told the media that he hasn’t spoken to anybody from the University of Pittsburgh about a job. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Van Pelt said there’s absolutely no tension between Stefanski and Mayfield. “I don’t feel that at all. I don’t.” (Nate Ulrich)
- Browns C J.C. Tretter says that he plans on playing next season, despite turning 31 and dealing with injuries in 2021. (Scott Petrak)
- Van Pelt had good things to say about TE David Njoku: “He was productive for us, very proud of his season, definitely hope he’s part of us moving forward. He got better in the passing game, always room for improvement, but got better in being physical in the run game, too.” (Ulrich)
- Van Pelt also commented on the up and down season of LT Jedrick Wills: “I know he got better. He had a tough go early with the injury, then wasn’t feeling good with COVID. Wasn’t the year he was hoping for. But definitely has the talent.” (Scott Petrak)
- Browns DC Joe Woods is unsure what the future holds for DE Jadeveon Clowney, adding that he will (Nate Ulrich)
- Woods also mentioned second-round LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: “The sky’s the limit for JOK. He can be a dynamic player for a long time for us.” (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Browns worked out RB Benny LeMay. He was later signed to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens OC Greg Roman said QB Lamar Jackson is day-to-day with his ankle injury: “There’s no update on Lamar. He is day-to-day. I think he’s improving, but for me to speak on that, it carries no weight.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
Steelers
- Ravens DC Wink Martindale on facing Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in what will likely be his final NFL game: “We all know with Ben, I’m not sure it’s going to be his final time. He’s like the Terminator. You think about this rivalry, how many times he’s been hit and you can picture it. What they don’t show is him getting up.” (Jamison Hensley)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!