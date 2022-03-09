AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora writes the Browns are still negotiating with DE Jadeveon Clowney with the goal of re-signing him before free agency.
- If unsuccessful, La Canfora says the Browns will be in the market for a pass rusher this offseason.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic expects the Ravens to be priced out of re-signing CB Anthony Averett because they’ve already made significant investments at cornerback.
- Zrebiec adds there remains a significant gap between the Ravens and C Bradley Bozeman. He says Bozeman is looking at $9-$11 million a year in a deal in free agency but Baltimore is reluctant to go that high.
- There is mutual interest between the Ravens and DL Calais Campbell but Zrebiec doesn’t think the team will get into a bidding war if other teams are interested.
- Zrebiec expects the Ravens to bring back veteran LBs Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort as insurance, especially because neither should command much interest in free agency.
- Something similar could happen at safety with DeShon Elliott if a market for him doesn’t develop and the Ravens don’t make a splash at the position in free agency, per Zrebiec.
- Zrebiec notes the buzz is Ravens FB Patrick Ricard has been looking for a contract that pays him more like a tight end than a fullback, and so far the Ravens have been a little hesitant to pay that much even though Ricard is a big piece of their offense.
- Among other notable pending Ravens free agents, Zrebiec lists WR Sammy Watkins, OLB Justin Houston, RB Devonta Freeman, RB Latavius Murray and DT Brandon Williams as players he thinks are unlikely to be back as the Ravens try to get younger and cheaper at certain positions.
- The Ravens have informed restricted free agent CB Chris Westry that they won’t be tendering him a contract. (Zrebiec)
- However, Zrebiec writes that Baltimore is still interested in re-signing him at a lower figure.
Steelers
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph continues to prepare this offseason with the mindset that he will be the team’s starter for the 2022 season.
“I’m having an entire offseason with a different mindset,” Rudolph said, via Pro Football Talk. “The last few years, am I preparing like a starter? Yes, but you know when you get back to camp there’s a Hall of Fame quarterback there who is the starter. So I am excited for the opportunity, having a chance to be the starting quarterback. That’s all you can ask for. There’s always going to be competition. No matter if we draft somebody or bring somebody else in, I’m never going to shy away from that and that’s an obvious component. We know they’re going to add to the room. So I am excited to compete and looking forward to the opportunity to play.”
