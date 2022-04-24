AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett said he is not concerned about earning a starting role in Cleveland given he’s always prepared himself as a starter throughout his career with the Patriots, Colts, and Dolphins.

“I wouldn’t be in the position that I am in today if I worried about (knowing if I was going to start or not),” Brissett said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve always prepared myself like a starter. I carry myself like a starter because when those opportunities present themselves I want to show that I am that.”

Brissett recalled being thrust into a starting role when with the Patriots as a rookie in 2016 after Tom Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury.

“That week just showed me how fast this league goes and the guys in the locker room don’t care,” Brissett said. “There’s not like, ‘Oh, you’re a rookie or you didn’t take reps or whatever.’ The idea is, ‘We’re going’ and I think that helped me as far as my growth in this league.”

Brissett wouldn’t elaborate on Deshaun Watson‘s legal situation and reiterated that he’s always preparing himself to play.

“I can’t predict whatever the case may be with the outside-the-field stuff, but what I know is true is that you’re always one play away. And that’s what I prepare for, and I obviously prepare like I’m the starter, regardless of the situation.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman said he feels more comfortable as a receiver going into the second year of his career.

“I do feel comfortable,” Bateman said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s official site. “The NFL was a big mental step for me. Just being here now I feel way more comfortable, way more relaxed. I know what to expect. I know how to move. I’m just excited for Year 2. I’m excited to be healthy. I’m excited to do the things I know I can do.”

Bateman thinks that his recovery from groin surgery last season “affected me a lot” but is grateful for the support of the Ravens’ staff.

“I would definitely say it affected me a lot,” Bateman said. “I got a great staff here, a good family around me. Being able to have them here, that made it easier for me. It was my first injury. I never missed a practice, never missed a game before.”

Bateman added that his offseason workouts with Lamar Jackson have been “real important” after missing time last season.

“It’s definitely been real important,” Bateman said. “With the injury and missing time, getting that chemistry back with ‘L’ is important. Working out with him was definitely a plus, getting in shape, running some routes. It felt good to connect with him. Lamar is phenomenal as always, he’s doing good. I’m excited for him, excited for his future. It was something we had already talked about before the season ended. James Proche, Benjamin Victor – those guys came in there and worked out.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that the grievance over the $10 million salary S Earl Thomas believes he is owed by the Ravens is still unresolved, adding that it remains possible the two sides could reach a settlement for an undisclosed amount.

Steelers

With Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger riding off into retirement, there’s a major leadership void in Pittsburgh on offense. Last year’s first-round pick, RB Najee Harris, is looking to fill it.

“I want to become a better leader,” Harris said via PFT’s Mike Florio. “I think I gotta really got to step into that area of my career right now is to become more of a vocal leader since Ben’s gone. So we need somebody on the offensive side to be that.”

PFN’s Tony Pauline writes the chatter in league circles is that the Steelers are strong bets to take a quarterback in the first round with one of their two picks.

Pauline adds the consensus around the league is that Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis will go in the first round. He adds either Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder or Ole Miss QB Matt Corral could sneak into the back end of the round if another team trades up.