AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he didn’t have a timeline on a possible disciplinary action for Deshaun Watson : “I can’t give you a timeline … I think we’re reaching the end of the investigatory period.” (Albert Breer)

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney's one-year deal is worth $11 million with $9.25 million guaranteed and $1 million through incentives. (Ian Rapoport)

Ravens

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman was sad to see WR Marquise Brown be traded to the Cardinals but is now asking the other team’s receivers including James Proche and Devin Duvernay to help him fill the void.

“All respect due to him, and I’m going to miss him because he’s my brother, but it was like, it’s my time,” Bateman told CB Marlon Humphrey‘s Studio 44 podcast. “I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason. They drafted me to be in this position. For me, all I’ve been waiting for is the opportunity. I know what I’m capable of, I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I’m capable of. I’m just excited to go out and finally show it to the fans and especially to my teammates, for sure.”

“I hit up James. I was like, ‘Bro, I’m going to need help leading this room,'” Bateman added. “Because Year 1 for me, I went through a lot dealing with an injury. So I’m like, ‘How do you really do this?’ Then I watched how everybody else handled it and you’ve just got to do it. There’s really no talking or being about it. I think that’s where I get my leadership from. I think I showed flashes last year. I proved to myself that I could play in this league. I feel like I just need to prove it to everybody else.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky said he wasn’t surprised by the organization drafting first-round QB Kenny Pickett.

“I really wasn’t surprised,” Trubisky said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We needed to add to the quarterback room and that’s what we did.”

Trubisky added that he knew Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation when he signed with the team but didn’t have conversations about their draft plans.

“I knew coming in to the situation, wherever I was going to go, I would have to come in, compete, earn the trust of my teammates and get back on the field with hard work and my talent and being a leader on this team,” Trubisky said. “We didn’t have those (draft) conversations, but I knew it was a possibility wherever I went.”