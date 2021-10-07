AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger

Browns

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the team doesn’t believe Browns QB Baker Mayfield ‘s left shoulder injury is affecting his throwing accuracy. She confirms Mayfield has a torn labrum but sources tell her that the tear is not affecting his arm strength or mechanics on his right side.

Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. is day-to-day with his ankle injury that’s not as serious as the team initially feared it could be. (Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed a couple of practices last week with a back injury that raised some eyebrows around the league. However, he says they were purely precautionary. He’s back to practicing this week and shrugged off the idea of a flak jacket or something to protect his back.

“I feel like if I put on extra pads and stuff like that, I’ll be looking like a transformer,” he said via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “I don’t want to be slowed down. But I just feel we should be protecting all QBs in the league, not just myself.”

The Ravens hosted DB Kevin Toliver for a visit on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said he believes he can improve upon his rough start.

“I know that I can play better football,” Roethlisberger said, via Joe Rutter. “I believe in myself. I know that no matter what is going on, I’m going to fight my butt off to get a win. If that is the way I need to lead right now by showing these guys I’m going to do everything I can to win a football game, then I’ll keep doing that.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says despite his poor play, the Steelers aren’t considering a quarterback change: “They are never going to bench Ben Roethlisberger. It’s never going to get to that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds he got a “heck no” when he poked around with his sources about the possibility of Pittsburgh benching Roethlisberger.

Steelers OC Matt Canada claimed responsibility for their failed fourth-down conversion in Week 4 on a play to WR JuJu Smith-Schuster : “To be honest, all our plays have answers in zone and man. The play didn’t work. It’s my fault. Every play we have has a zone beater and a man beater, but that play didn’t work so it’s my fault and that’s it.” (Brooke Pryor)

claimed responsibility for their failed fourth-down conversion in Week 4 on a play to WR : “To be honest, all our plays have answers in zone and man. The play didn’t work. It’s my fault. Every play we have has a zone beater and a man beater, but that play didn’t work so it’s my fault and that’s it.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers OT Zach Banner (knee) said he suffered a “setback” late in the preseason but was not allowed to elaborate on the issue. (Mark Kaboly)