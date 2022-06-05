AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Devin Bush

Browns

Browns RG Wyatt Teller is impressed by the work ethic being shown by new starting C Nick Harris.

“He’s smart. He’s strong. He works hard,” Teller said, via Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon Journal. “I truly believe he’s a leader, and when you’re a center, you’re the first voice going out [on the offensive line]. You’ve got to know what’s going on. You’ve got to get everything right, and he’s the perfect man for the job. I truly believe that.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman thinks that the current group of receivers in Baltimore has taken a step forward ahead of the 2022 season. Which is good, because after trading away Marquise Brown and not drafting or signing anyone else, the Ravens are signaling they believe in the young group of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, and Tylan Wallace.

“These guys are diligent,” Roman said, via RavensWire.com. “We’re throwing a lot at them. Some of these young guys who just got here, they’re starting to flash a little bit. As far as Rashod, ‘Duv’, Proche, and Tylan, I think that they’re taking another step and I really like what I see from them, too. We’re not game-planning right now, we’re working on really installing things. We may never run some of these plays, but the concepts and the principles … We’re seeing really good progress from all those guys in terms of route-running and whatnot. The things you can get done this time of year.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said is excited about their receivers’ potential and thinks that they are working hard to improve this offseason.

“I think at some point in time, you’ve got to put guys out there,” Harbaugh said. “We all like to cling to the known, the names, whatever it might be, and the opportunity to throw those guys out there and see how they do. I can tell you this, they’re working really hard. I mean, they understand the situation, and I think they’re making the most of it. They’ve been here, really being honest with you, for almost months now. They’ve been here from the beginning working extremely hard every day.”

Steelers

Steelers LB Devin Bush rediscovered confidence in his play after rehabbing a knee surgery last year that never left him fully recovered. It’s just in time as well, as Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option this offseason which makes 2022 a contract year.

“I get the chance to play football again how I want to, for real,” Bush said, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I get the chance to go out there and be myself. I feel like I’m starting a whole new slate, and I feel pretty good about it.”

Bush isn’t too concerned that the team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. He said that he was going to be motivated this year to perform whether or not they did, to begin with.

“Me and my agent talked about it,” Bush said. “We had discussions. We feel like the team made a decision they needed to make, and we have to make decisions we have to make to move on from it. I wasn’t [ticked] off or anything like that. It’s business. That’s how I looked at it. I was motivated regardless of whether they picked up my fifth year or not. I’m just motivated to play football and win.”

Bush is looking to recapture the rookie-year form that he was building off of before injuring his knee five games into his second season.

“Before I got hurt, I feel like I was doing good,” Bush said. “I think I was on the way to being an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, but things happen, you go through some things. I learned a lot along the way. It was supposed to happen to me. I’m grateful for it, that I get to go out there and play again.”

Bush thinks that offseason addition LB Myles Jack is going to compliment him and the defense perfectly.

“I think Myles is a playmaker,” Bush said. “When I think of Myles Jack, I just think of a playmaker. He’s a guy who is rangy. He’s a guy who played running back in college, so that tells you a lot about his ability. If he’s in the right spots, he’s able to score touchdowns, force turnovers, and get picks and forced fumbles and sacks. He’s a guy you can put anywhere. He’s versatile. I think he’s an every-down linebacker, too, so we complement each other well in that aspect.”