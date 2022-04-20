AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Diontae Johnson

Browns

  • Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson has been open-minded to learning new offensive systems while their coaching staff is also open to implementing schemes that Watson’s been successful with. (Nate Ulrich)
  • Stefanski said that Browns new WR Amari Cooper isn’t very vocal, but proving to be a “very intelligent” receiver: “Not the loudest guy in the room but very thoughtful, very intelligent. Not afraid to put in the work.” (Scott Parker)
  • Stefanski wouldn’t elaborate on Baker Mayfields situation with the team: “I’m not going to get into the specifics. It’s a unique situation, and we’ll just work through it.” (Nate Ulrich)
  • As for Watson facing a possible suspension, Stefanski didn’t have an answer on how things may proceed: “I don’t have an answer on that right now.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Ravens

Steelers

A recent report mentioned that Steelers WR Diontae Johnson did not attend the start of the voluntary offseason program on Monday because he’s looking for a long-term deal. 

However, Johnson refuted the notion on Twitter

“Don’t believe everything you see lol,” Johnson wrote. “If they don’t have a story they gone make one.”

