AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Diontae Johnson

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson has been open-minded to learning new offensive systems while their coaching staff is also open to implementing schemes that Watson’s been successful with. (Nate Ulrich)

said QB has been open-minded to learning new offensive systems while their coaching staff is also open to implementing schemes that Watson’s been successful with. (Nate Ulrich) Stefanski said that Browns new WR Amari Cooper isn’t very vocal, but proving to be a “very intelligent” receiver: “Not the loudest guy in the room but very thoughtful, very intelligent. Not afraid to put in the work.” (Scott Parker)

isn’t very vocal, but proving to be a “very intelligent” receiver: “Not the loudest guy in the room but very thoughtful, very intelligent. Not afraid to put in the work.” (Scott Parker) Stefanski wouldn’t elaborate on Baker Mayfield‘ s situation with the team: “I’m not going to get into the specifics. It’s a unique situation, and we’ll just work through it.” (Nate Ulrich)

s situation with the team: “I’m not going to get into the specifics. It’s a unique situation, and we’ll just work through it.” (Nate Ulrich) As for Watson facing a possible suspension, Stefanski didn’t have an answer on how things may proceed: “I don’t have an answer on that right now.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Ravens

Steelers

A recent report mentioned that Steelers WR Diontae Johnson did not attend the start of the voluntary offseason program on Monday because he’s looking for a long-term deal.

However, Johnson refuted the notion on Twitter.

“Don’t believe everything you see lol,” Johnson wrote. “If they don’t have a story they gone make one.”