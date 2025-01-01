AFC Notes: Byron Leftwich, Jaguars, Colts, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said the team has to elevate the standard of play after the fourth straight season of missing the playoffs.

“I think the standard has to be raised,” he said, via ESPN. “The playoffs have to be the standard. Those teams that get in year in and year out, that’s their standard. That’s the bottom floor. It’s like, ‘Listen, we’ve got to get in. And they know it’s tough but they say, ‘Hey, we’re going to fight, scratch and claw to make sure every year that is the standard that you uphold.’ For us, 2020 was the last time we got in. We’ve got to get in. You’ve got to get in order to establish that standard. Like, ‘Listen, the Indianapolis Colts’ standard is the playoffs.'”

Indianapolis could undergo wholesale changes this offseason within their coaching staff and front office. QB Anthony Richardson was benched mid-way through the season but likely will be given another chance to prove that he’s the team’s franchise quarterback.

“Every year, every team is different,” Taylor said. “Next week, that’ll be the last time that all 53 guys are in that locker room. That’s the reality of the business. But when you have a season and it doesn’t turn out how you want, it could be more changes than usual.”

Jaguars

As former Jaguars QB and Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich prepares to return to the NFL as a coach, he reflected on nearly taking the Jacksonville HC job before they hired Doug Pederson. Leftwich denied the reports that he turned down the job because of issues with Jacksonville GM Trent Baalke and said they never offered him the position.

“The stories started out of nowhere. I thought I was in a good spot, didn’t even talk to anybody. I understand this business, and I’m wise enough to know not to talk about what you’re going through when you’re going through it,” Leftwich said, via Mike Jones of The Athletic. “I never turned down that job because they never offered it. There were a lot of stories out there and I never spoke on it, but I never turned it down.”

“I was willing and ready to take that (Jaguars) job. That’s where I played, and I was very interested in trying to help that situation — all hands on deck — really trying to help that situation, because I know that city, I know the fan base and I thought that they had really good players down there that you can win football games with.”

Texans

Houston was embarrassed on Christmas Day in Week 17, failing to score any offensive points in a 31-2 loss to the Ravens. Texans QB C.J. Stroud talked about what’s been different for him after a historic rookie campaign and took the blame for their offensive struggles.

“I mean, I think I’ve tried to approach the game the same way I did and I think I’m seeing it better than I ever have,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Just a little banged-up, so not really making plays. That’s a terrible excuse. But really just not making plays. That’s really the difference between last year and this year for me. Just not making enough plays.”

“There are times where the plays are to be made and there are guys open and I got to find a way to make the play work, do something just that I’m capable of doing, you know, winning us a football game. That’s really up to me to lead our team in those times where guys are open, and ultimately it’s just me making plays. That’s really how I look at the difference between this year and last year, which can be fixed.”

Despite the Texans heading into the postseason off some of their worst performances, Stroud believes they can use these games as a wake-up call to get back to their standard of play.

“I mean, what are you going to do? Cry and weep about it? Of course, you know, it’s not easy. At the same time, it’s part of the game. Sometimes you go out there and lay an egg. Things happen. I’m sure a lot of people in their careers had this type of game before. I’m not going to sit here and act like it’s foreign, but it is necessary to wake you up. That’s what it’s going to do for me and this team.”