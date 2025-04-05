Jaguars Having ‘Open Conversations’ With LB Travon Walker Regarding Extension

Former top overall pick LB Travon Walker is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal, which is usually when successful players begin contract negotiations for a new deal.

The Jaguars could also opt to pick up his fifth-year option for 2026 by May 1st, which would buy them more time to get a long-term deal done.

At the annual meetings in Florida, new Jacksonville HC Liam Coen revealed they have begun negotiations on a new deal for Walker.

“Yeah, we’re having open conversations,” Coen said, via SI.com’s Zak Gilbert. “And at the end of the day, we’ll continue to have those. James and Tony and I will have those conversations as we go, for sure.”

Despite not getting to see Walker up close for an entire season yet, Coen feels good about Walker’s long-term trajectory after having some conversations with him.

“I’ve had some good conversations with Tray. We’ve had a number of hour-long conversations where, man, I feel a guy that wants to go be great, that wants to continue to take the next step and dominate. I can feel that from him.”

Walker, 24, was the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $37.4 million contract with a fifth-year option for 2026. He’s set to make a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 61 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars and Walker as the news is available.