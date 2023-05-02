AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts first-round QB Anthony Richardson had some big fans in Indianapolis but it was a process to win over everyone and get consensus on being their top pick in the draft. Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, who is a key voice in the team’s decision-making, wasn’t a fan of Richardson at first, citing his inexperience and inaccuracy. However, he eventually got on board.

“I went down there early in the year. He wasn’t playing as well. It’s just a hard study, right? Because (he played) 13 games total. Threw like 60 balls (as a sophomore). He’s got blue traits, but there’s no resume, and then it was a roller coaster all year,” Dodds said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “I watched him like four or five times, and I was kind of like, hard on (him) at first. And then the more I watched the deal, Chris hit on the poise (in the pocket).

“I always just watch games — I’m kind of old school like that — I don’t want to watch all these cut-ups. But we have a cut-up of all the throws he made under pressure, and that’s where you’re like, ‘All right, this dude’s got natural instincts that some of these guys did not.’ The accuracy? I’d say a lot of it’s his feet. I actually asked him about it. I’m like, ‘Hey, what do you think it is? Why when you have so much time, and you have perfect protection, you’ll just miss one? And when you’re under pressure, you have to move up, slide to your left and make the throw, it’s perfect?’ And he’s like, ‘I got all these people in my ear talking about mechanics.’ There’s gurus for everything out there. So, I think that just shows he is accurate and just has to stop thinking about all this ancillary BS. Just play, dude.”

What also helped win Dodds over in the end was how much he was impressed with Richardson in the various interviews the Colts had with him in the leadup to the draft.

“The more I talked to Anthony, the more time I spent with him … you just like him,” Dodds said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “He’s just a good guy. If he makes a mistake, it’s not because he was doing something wrong. It’s just he didn’t know. And that’s when you’re like, ‘All right, he’ll listen. He wants to be good.'”

Per Holder, Colts GM Chris Ballard decided weeks before the draft that Richardson was their guy. He told Dodds all of the quarterbacks they had available had flaws: “So, why not take the one who could be a grand slam?”

Texans

All the noise about Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud during the pre-draft process didn’t end up costing him in the end, as he went No. 2 to Houston as so many expected for most of the spring. He admitted it was a humbling process but he still had words for some of the critics about his intelligence or processing ability.

“Humility is something I’m not afraid of,” he said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “It’s something I’m accustomed to. This was all probably just a humble moment God wanted me to go through.

“A lot of people haven’t played the sport, and I mean critics are gonna critique. For me I know the film speaks for itself. Everything that I’ve done in college, I’ve been very consistent. I think I’ve been one of the most consistent players in college football for the last two years. If you turn on the tape, you can see, you can answer the questions. But those who don’t understand tape might want to go to other things and analyze other things. They’re more than welcome to do such. But the people who are making the choices and the picks, they knew what I can do. They understood the IQ that I do have.

“I have a great memory when it comes to football. I feel like there’s different ways to be geniuses. You don’t just have to be book-smart. You can be analytics smart. You can be numbers smart. You can be football smart. I really think that there’s different types of ways to be smart. That’s something that I pride myself on. And I am book-smart. I did have over a 3.0 in college. I had over a 3.0 in high school. I know that I can think. I can process very, very fast. The film, you can see me going from first option to second and then back to one and then to three to four if I have to. I can check down. I can use my feet.

“But, you know, everything happens for a reason. I’m not upset. I’m actually blessed, I’m super blessed to be a Texan. Number two overall pick in the NFL draft, man. A little kid from the [California] Inland Empire. All smiles, man. I ain’t tripping about this.”

Titans

According to Mike Florio, the Titans were prepared to select QB Will Levis with the No. 11 draft pick but opted to go with OT Peter Skoronski instead and come back for Levis at the start of Round 2.

mentioned that the team didn’t have a plan to only draft offensive players but that is how things worked out: “It honestly just dawned on me about 30 minutes ago that it was all offense. We were just playing the board. But it wasn’t a designed plan or anything.” (Teresa Walker) The Titans and owner Amy Adams Strunk want to open their new stadium for the 2027 season at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion: “For more than 25 years, Nashville, Tennessee, has been the Titans’ home, and with the approval of the new stadium agreement, we are grateful to know the Titans will be a part of this great city and state for decades to come.” (NFL.com)

Tennesee’s enclosed stadium now has the largest public price for a stadium, surpassing New York for Buffalo’s new $1.5 billion stadium.