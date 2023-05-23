AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars sixth-round WR Parker Washington told reporters that he is looking forward to learning from some of the veterans in the room during his first NFL season.

“I’m a player that loves to learn and get things from other players,” Washingon said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “So just having the opportunity to play receiver around Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Calvin Ridley. It’s exciting. That’s a very veteran room so I’m just excited to get the opportunity.”

Jaguars DC Mike Caldwell was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is looking forward to becoming a franchise quarterback for Houston and also has the support of former teammate and fellow first-round pick WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who said Stroud has a strong memory and never forgets plays or assignments.

“I’m viewing this opportunity like it’s one of a kind because it is,” Stroud said, via Ben Arthur of FOX Sports. “I know the city of Houston hasn’t seen a franchise quarterback in a long time and that’s something I hope I become.”

“If [Stroud] doesn’t know, then the coach didn’t communicate it well and didn’t tell us because that’s the only way [he wouldn’t know],” Smith-Njigba said. “You may think he’s going to forget, but he never forgets — and that’s with everything. That’s with plays. That’s with life. That’s when somebody said something three years ago.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said that WR John Metchie is on the path to recovery ahead of training camp and also fielded questions about a reunion with DE Jadeveon Clowney , saying the team would look at all options. (Aaron Wilson)

said that WR is on the path to recovery ahead of training camp and also fielded questions about a reunion with DE , saying the team would look at all options. (Aaron Wilson) Ryans on Stroud taking reps with the second team: “The ​​process with all our players is to come out, improve and get better each day. When the fall comes, that’s when we’ll talk about starters, and who are the best 11 men to go out there and help us win games.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Stroud also mentioned his being placed on the second team: “I’m just trying to get better. It’s not about being with the ones, it’s not about being with the twos, it’s just about getting better. This is what the spring is for.” (Bien-Aime)

Texans QB Davis Mills when asked if the team drafting Stroud motivates him: “I think so, but a lot of it I think I’ve always been a very self-motivated person. I want to be the best player I can be. Obviously, this is kind of another stress factor kind of pushing me to be my best.” (Mark Berman)

Titans

Titans ST Coordinator Craig Aukerman wouldn’t rule out RB Tyjae Spears as a potential kick returner, despite saying that WR Kyle Philips could be their top option returning punts. Aukerman also added that the team could look to bring in a veteran kicker to compete with Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolfe . (Terry McCormick)

wouldn’t rule out RB as a potential kick returner, despite saying that WR could be their top option returning punts. Aukerman also added that the team could look to bring in a veteran kicker to compete with and . (Terry McCormick) Titans DC Shane Bowen on S Kevin Byard: “I have zero doubt that he’ll be ready when he gets here. The young guys are going to see who he is and what he’s about when he gets here.” (Turron Davenport)