AFC Notes: Caleb Lomu, Drake Maye, K.J. Britt, Patriots

Patriots

Patriots first-round RT Caleb Lomu is hailed by his high school and college coaches for his athleticism, and none of them believe he will have a difficult time transitioning to the right side after playing primarily at left tackle during his time at Utah.

“I just believe in cross-training the kids,” one coach said, via MassLive.com. “If you went through the archives, there’s reps of him taking snaps at right tackle in practice. Now, he’s going to have to sharpen those skills, those techniques. It’ll be a little bit of a change for him, but I have no doubt he’ll be able to transfer that over.”

“He played right tackle a little bit for us,” another coach said of Lomu. “Caleb was a lot quicker on the, on the blind side, so we moved him back. But I know that Caleb’s very flexible with that. I think he just wants to compete and learn. He’s a very studious type of kid. I think he’s going to look at it as an opportunity to get better at his craft, especially if he can play both sides. I’ve always told him, the more marketable you are, the more successful you’re going to be, whether it’s in football or in life. I think he’s really going to attack this with passion and challenge himself.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye revealed he will not need shoulder surgery after the postseason and told reporters he is doing great ahead of the 2026 season.

“Nothing, nothing, no problems at all,” Maye told the Associated Press when asked about the shoulder injury.

Patriots

Patriots LB K.J. Britt was a fifth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2021 and played with former Patriots QB Tom Brady for two seasons in Tampa Bay.

“He was fun to play with,” Britt said of Brady this week, via The Athletic. “He commanded the field. When he took the field, he had an aura around him, and it was like, ‘Here we go!’ … I was a young player then, so I really didn’t know. I thought that was the standard, but it was good to see.”