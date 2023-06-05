AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters that he is happy with what he has seen so far from TE Kylen Granson this offseason.

“Gosh, he’s got great route-running ability. I’m really pleased with where he’s at. He understands the game of football really well. He understands leverage, technique, all those different things – how to get himself open,” Steichen said, via ColtsWire.com. “Really pleased with where he’s at and his route-running ability and also as a blocker.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is itching to get back to work now that his suspension is over and admits he is having a hard time taking things slow like the team wants him to.

“I’m having a hard time more waiting with this,” Ridley said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “I’d rather just go a thousand, you know what I’m saying? So, that’s the hardest part coming here every day and just telling myself, ‘All right, we going to take it slow and we’re going to make sure we are good in the season.’”

Texans

Texans S Jalen Pitre offered his assessment of first-round QB C.J. Stroud, saying that the young signal caller is a “real professional” who cares about the game.

“Every day he’s looking for something to get better at,” said Pitre, via TexansWire.com. “Today after OTA2, he come up to the DBs asking different things we’re seeing and different ways he can get better. It’s a real professional in C.J., and you could see why he was drafted so high because he really cares about the game of football.”

“It just shows that he’s a true competitor, a guy that wants to work and a guy that wants to compete at everything. You can hear that in his voice, and I’m happy he’s on my team.”