AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Texans

  • Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed OL Dieter Eiselen to a two-year, $2.095 million contract that includes a $10,000 signing bonus.

Titans

  • The Titans have announced the hiring of three more assistant coaches, via Jim Wyatt. Colt Anderson will join new HC Brian Callahan’s staff as the ST coordinator, along with Scott Fuchs as assistant OL coach and Steve Donatell as a defensive assistant. 

