AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- John Shipley of FanNation could see the Jaguars targetting a center in free agency and names Dolphins C Connor Williams, Raiders C Andre James, Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry, Titans C Aaron Brewer, Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz and Rams C Coleman Shelton as potential options.
- Should the Jaguars allow WR Calvin Ridley to enter free agency, Shipley still thinks Jacksonville has a “high” probability of re-signing him, as Ridley would likely prefer to stay where he is all else being equal.
- Shipley thinks Jacksonville must re-sign free-agent EDGE Josh Allen and Ridley to extensions. He also considers S Daniel Thomas and CB Gregory Junior as extension candidates on “small deals.”
- Shipley would also re-sign G Ezra Cleveland, CB Tre Herndon, LB Dawuane Smoot and RB D’Ernest Johnson if “the price is right.”
Texans
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans signed OL Dieter Eiselen to a two-year, $2.095 million contract that includes a $10,000 signing bonus.
Titans
- The Titans have announced the hiring of three more assistant coaches, via Jim Wyatt. Colt Anderson will join new HC Brian Callahan’s staff as the ST coordinator, along with Scott Fuchs as assistant OL coach and Steve Donatell as a defensive assistant.
