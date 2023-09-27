AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Laremy Tunsil, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson says he spoke with WR Calvin Ridley about staying focused heading into Week 4.

“I grabbed him coming off the field and I reiterated to him to take a deep breath, stay locked in, stay engaged,” Pederson said, via the team website. “I told him he was a big part of our system and the offense and he’s going to have a lot of success. I just wanted to reiterate that confidence in him. Calvin wants to do so well, so good, so much. He wants to prove, but he doesn’t have to. He’s a good player and he doesn’t have to do all that. Just be Calvin.”

Texans

The Texans brought in five players for tryouts including OT Geron Christian , DT Larry Brooks , OT Julie’n Davenport , DB Tae Hayes, and CB/WR Jontre Kirklin , per Aaron Wilson.

KPRC’s Aaron Wilson reports the Texans plan to activate RT Tytus Howard from injured reserve next week when he’s eligible to return. He’s been out recovering from a hand injury. It’s not yet clear if he’ll play right away in Week 5, however.

from injured reserve next week when he’s eligible to return. He’s been out recovering from a hand injury. It’s not yet clear if he’ll play right away in Week 5, however. Wilson adds Texans LT Laremy Tunsil continues to deal with pain, swelling, and stiffness in his knee that has been resistant to rehab. He’s missed two games and it sounds like he could miss more time.

Titans

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out four players on Tuesday including Isaiah Coulter , Dezmon Patmon , Reggie Roberson, and WR Shi Smith .

, , and WR . Of this group, Tennessee signed Smith to their practice squad.