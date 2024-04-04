AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, L’Jarius Sneed, Julian Blackmon, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Ian Rapoport reports the Colts signed S Julian Blackmon to a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million and includes $3.2 million guaranteed.

to a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million and includes $3.2 million guaranteed. According to Aaron Wison, Butler RB Jyran Mitchell is invited to the Colts’ local prospect day.

is invited to the Colts’ local prospect day. Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Colts. (MLFootball)

Texans

Temple LB Jordan Magee will take an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson) Rice WR Luke McCaffrey had an official visit with the Texans which counted as a local visit, not a 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson)

had an official visit with the Texans which counted as a local visit, not a 30 visit. (Aaron Wilson) According to Aaron Wilson, Missouri DL Joshua Landry is invited to the Texans’ local prospect day.

is invited to the Texans’ local prospect day. Wilson adds UTSA WR Joshua Cephua will also attend Houston’s local prospect day.

will also attend Houston’s local prospect day. Wisconsin S Travian Blaylock is invited to Houston’s local prospect day. (Wilson)

is invited to Houston’s local prospect day. (Wilson) Houston also invited Lousiana Tech S Myles Heard to their local prospect day. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans GM Ran Carthon reflected on the team signing WR Calvin Ridley, mentioning how owner Amy Adams Strunk found out about the deal minutes via an online report minutes after they finalized a contract.

“To show you how this world works now, we get the deal done, the deal gets agreed to,” Carthon said, via the team’s official X. “So, we’re in the office, we’re having a moment, and in this particular moment, it was myself, it was (assistant GM) Chad (Brinker), it was (head coach Brian Callahan) and (offensive coordinator) Nick Holz. So, we’re high-fiving and bro-hugging and doing all that, and so we’re like, ‘hey, let’s get Calvin on the phone, let’s congratulate him.’ So — literally, this is all happening within 90 seconds — we call Calvin, we’re FaceTiming him and we’re excited and he’s excited and then my phone beeps and it’s Mrs. Amy. And I pick up the phone and I’m like, ‘Hello,’ and she’s like, ‘Is this true?’ And I’m like, ‘Is what true?’ And she was like, ‘Did we just get Calvin Ridley?’ And I’m like, what the hell? Is it out already? We’re on the phone with him right now, congratulating him that we got this done.”

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed‘s four-year, $76.4 million contract includes a $20 million signing bonus and guaranteed salaries of $5 million in 2024 and $19 million in 2025, while $7.5 million of his $15.15 million 2026 salary is guaranteed and his $15.55 million 2027 salary is non-guaranteed. He can also earn up to $3,060,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)