AFC Notes: Calvin Ridley, Malik Willis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

has a broken left ankle and will miss the entire 2023 season. He had been competing to start at right guard and could also play backup center. The Indianapolis Colts named Greg Starek its new director of football analytics. He was a senior performance analyst for the 49ers last year and worked for the San Francisco Giants prior to that. (Chappell)

Jaguars

Excitement is building for the Jaguars’ 2023 season, particularly the budding connection between QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Calvin Ridley. The two have had connected on some sweet plays in the preseason, including a deep highlight catch in the finale against the Dolphins.

“I love the relationship me and Calvin have,” Lawrence said via USA Today’s Adam Stites. “I think that chemistry is becoming really strong, and he’s doing a great job. He’s worked super hard. Those of you guys that have watched practice, the guy works really, really hard, and he deserves it.

“So I’m happy for him, happy that things are going well, and I’m just excited, excited to have him out there, excited to have Zay [Jones], Christian [Kirk], Evan [Engram], Travis [Etienne Jr.]. You can just go on and on and on, but he’s doing a great job.”

Titans

Even though Titans second-round QB Will Levis missed the final two preseason games with a thigh injury and QB Malik Willis‘ improvement this preseason has been clear, HC Mike Vrabel still says he hasn’t made a final decision on which one will be the primary backup quarterback.

“I don’t think so,” Vrabel said via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “As it stands now, with Will’s availability, and we’ll get him back this week. But I thought that Malik took a big step yesterday. Unfortunately, you have the turnovers, but there was a lot of cool stuff that happened after that. . . . Malik has to make some better decisions and we’ll see where Will’s at this week.”