AFC Notes: Cameron Heyward, David Ojabo, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Ravens LB David Ojabo is now injury-free and focused on putting a good season together, given that the former second-round pick has only appeared in 18 games throughout three seasons.

“It is my first true offseason [being fully] healthy,” Ojabo said on Monday, via NFL.com. “I feel like myself. [I] feel confident, [and I am] just kind of letting it rip. [I am] not thinking about rehabbing. I’m just thinking about football. I’m doing good. [I want to] keep getting better day by day.”

“Just being free. [And just] being out there, going hard, getting a call and just going 100 percent,” Ojabo added, as he fights for a roster spot. “That’s what it is like at the pro level. Everybody’s good. So if you’re hesitating, if you’re thinking about anything other than your true assignment, you’ll fold. So yes, just being free; playing free and having fun.”

Chidobe Awuzie goes into his first year with the Ravens after appearing in just eight games last season with the Titans. The veteran cornerback understands that remaining healthy has been the biggest challenge of his career.

“Honestly, it’s just health, really,” Awuzie said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “I think the past couple of years, I have had some struggles with my health, but now this training staff has done an amazing job with me, working with me, getting me capable and confident with my body, and going out there and just trying new things. Obviously, it’s practice, so you’re trying new things, trying new techniques, working through different defenses, working on chemistry and all that stuff. So, I don’t know if it’s good or not, but I know that with more repetitions, it’s going to get there.”

Ravens CB Jalyn Armour-Davis has missed significant time each of the first three years of his career. He said his entire offseason has been dedicated to staying healthy.

“Really, my entire offseason was dedicated toward (staying healthy), whether it was a change of nutrition or workout routine. I believe just the team that I have around me, from my trainer to my pilates teacher to management, everything that’s around me, I think has been very healthy for me this offseason,” Armour-Davis said. “I’ve seen great results from it. So being able to continue to do those things throughout the season and even building on top of that is something that’s still a main goal for me.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh highly praised undrafted DB Reuben Lowery, saying he’s playing “every position” of their defensive secondary.

“I hate to say it, because he was a heck of a player in college, too, but to come out here and play at the level he has — on point and know what he’s doing so well — has been really impressive,” Harbaugh said. “He’s played every position. He played all three corner spots, he’s played both safety positions, so can’t wait to see him in Dallas and see how he plays down there.”

Per Jordan Schultz, Ravens sixth-round CB Robert Longerbeam suffered a torn patella tendon and will miss the entire 2025 season.

Steelers

Steelers DC Teryl Austin said DL Cameron Heyward ‘s hold-in is not distracting to the team: “He’s in every meeting. He is a leader. The stuff that he feels he has to do, that’s what he’s taking care of. We’re out there playing. He’s helping. He’s doing all the things he can until it’s time to really get going.” (Brooke Pryor)

said DL ‘s hold-in is not distracting to the team: “He’s in every meeting. He is a leader. The stuff that he feels he has to do, that’s what he’s taking care of. We’re out there playing. He’s helping. He’s doing all the things he can until it’s time to really get going.” (Brooke Pryor) Heyward is “looking to be valued” with a contract adjustment closer to the market rate: “I understand I signed a contract last year but to be completely honest with you, I told them, when I have an All-Pro year; I’m coming back (to the table).” (Nick Farabaugh)

Heyward said they have had some talks, but they have not gone as he’s wanted. He also mentioned Pittsburgh asked him to take a pay cut last offseason before he signed the extension. (Farabaugh)