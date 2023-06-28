AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Veteran Broncos S Kareem Jackson has unique praise for the coaching style of his new HC Sean Payton.

“It’s no disrespect to any of my other coaches,” Jackson said, via Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post. “[Payton’s] attention to detail [and] the way he’s teaching everybody . . . the younger guys [might] not understand it now. I know later on they will appreciate it. Some of the things that he’s doing now, I haven’t experienced.”

Chiefs

In the past year, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire started off strong with five touchdowns in the first four games of the 2022 season, lost his starting job after six games, suffered a high-ankle sprain that basically wiped out the rest of his season, and had his fifth-year option declined in May. But Edwards-Helaire remains undaunted going into a pivotal fourth season for the former first-round pick.

“I wouldn’t even really say a roller coaster,” Edwards-Helaire said via The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “I would just say experiences, man. I wouldn’t even say it was some of the hardest things. You go through something, you figure it out, and just like (his father, Shannon Helaire) in the Marines and being a narcotics police officer, you hone in on the thing that you need to focus on. (There were) some trials and tribulations throughout that time, but it was never just me down and out.”

Edwards-Helaire switched up his training regimen this offseason in an effort to be more available after injuries played a significant factor in his reduced role. He also has clear direction from the team on areas of his game to improve.

“It was really coming in and seeing the things I can work on,” he said. “I know what I have to do to get on the field and do the things I need to do this year.”

While he fell to third on the depth chart behind 2022 seventh-round RB Isiah Pacheco and veteran third-down back Jerick McKinnon, both have been absent for most of this offseason due to injuries or contract. So Edwards-Helaire has been running with the starters and could continue to do so during camp, meaning there’s still an opportunity for him to carve out a role.

“I don’t mind taking however many reps,” he said. “Once camp comes, we’re going to need that three-, four-headed monster because it’s a 17-game season. The running back position is not getting loved like it has been. The only thing we can do is jell and try to be a powerhouse.”

Raiders

Vic Tafur of The Athletic doesn’t think Raiders HC Josh McDaniels ‘ record in 2023 matters a ton and it’s his job to develop players and draft well.

‘ record in 2023 matters a ton and it’s his job to develop players and draft well. However, if Las Vegas generates fewer than six wins and their rookies fail to make an impact, Tafur doesn’t rule out owner Mark Davis getting impatient or disillusioned with the direction of the team.

getting impatient or disillusioned with the direction of the team. Tafur answered affirmatively when asked if veteran QB Carson Wentz would be an option for the Raiders if they lost some quarterbacks to injury.