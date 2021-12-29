AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones points out Colts QB Carson Wentz (COVID-19) would be able to play in Week 17’s game if he’s asymptomatic under the revised protocols.
- Colts HC Frank Reich confirmed there’s still a chance for Wentz to play in a key game this weekend against the Raiders, saying Wentz could clear the protocol if he has no symptoms and tests out by Sunday. (Zak Keefer)
- However, Reich added “at this point” they’re preparing sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger to be the starter. (Stephen Holder)
- Reich added they have in fact talked to former QB Philip Rivers, saying they’ve been in contact all year about things not just related to the team, but they’re rolling with Ehlinger. (Joel Erickson)
- The Colts worked out OT Shon Coleman, CB Brayden Lewis, S D.J. Swearinger, and S J.J. Wilcox on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Indianapolis signed Swearinger to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- The Jaguars worked out P Joseph Charlton, DE Hercules Mata’afa, EDGE Shareef Miller, P Tyler Newsome, and P JK Scott on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, Jacksonville signed Charlton to their practice squad.
Texans
Texans RT Charlie Heck said he is proud of the offensive line after Week 17 where RB Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns while third-round QB Davis Mills was only sacked once and hit twice.
“That’s really something to be proud of,” Heck said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “That’s something you will look back on your playing career and that’s one of the things that will stick out. A group of guys, we’ve all been practicing the whole year so it’s fun to see a lot of guys get that opportunity come together. When we had success, it was awesome. Really proud.”
Heck continued his praise for the offensive line, Burkhead, and RB Royce Freeman.
“The backs did an awesome job, first and foremost,” Heck said. “They were running hard and they were running angry. But up front we did a good job of getting our hats on a hat. We didn’t have many communication issues. Everybody did a good job of getting to their man. No kind of self-inflicted wounds on our part. That was awesome. You could just feel a burst of air and then you would see (Burkhead) getting up to the second level. He was running hard, and he always does. So, he did a great job.”
Heck adds that Mills is playing “above his years” and is taking big steps with his development.
“He’s always really seemed above his years,” Heck said. “He never really felt like a rookie, but he’s really taken strides. He really kind of commands the huddle. You see that confidence in him. You see how he is taking control of the offense and kind of being the leader that a quarterback really should be.”
- Texans S Grayland Arnold is signed through the 2022 season on a deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus, $895,000 base salary and a $10,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!