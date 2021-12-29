AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Texans RT Charlie Heck said he is proud of the offensive line after Week 17 where RB Rex Burkhead ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns while third-round QB Davis Mills was only sacked once and hit twice.

“That’s really something to be proud of,” Heck said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “That’s something you will look back on your playing career and that’s one of the things that will stick out. A group of guys, we’ve all been practicing the whole year so it’s fun to see a lot of guys get that opportunity come together. When we had success, it was awesome. Really proud.”

Heck continued his praise for the offensive line, Burkhead, and RB Royce Freeman.

“The backs did an awesome job, first and foremost,” Heck said. “They were running hard and they were running angry. But up front we did a good job of getting our hats on a hat. We didn’t have many communication issues. Everybody did a good job of getting to their man. No kind of self-inflicted wounds on our part. That was awesome. You could just feel a burst of air and then you would see (Burkhead) getting up to the second level. He was running hard, and he always does. So, he did a great job.”

Heck adds that Mills is playing “above his years” and is taking big steps with his development.

“He’s always really seemed above his years,” Heck said. “He never really felt like a rookie, but he’s really taken strides. He really kind of commands the huddle. You see that confidence in him. You see how he is taking control of the offense and kind of being the leader that a quarterback really should be.”

Texans S Grayland Arnold is signed through the 2022 season on a deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus, $895,000 base salary and a $10,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)