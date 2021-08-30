AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said it’s too early to tell if QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson will be ready for Week 1. This was before Indianapolis put Wentz on the COVID-19 list which will keep him out until Thursday at least.

“We’ve got to see how (Wentz) responds to going one day in team,” Reich said, via George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin. “Then the next day will be a walk-through. So kind of give him and Quenton a chance to have a day there. Then we have a day in pads on Wednesday and then another shorter practice on Thursday.

“This will be a big week to determine where those two guys are, but they will be in team (drills). We’ll see if they are limited or not or if they are full-go for every rep. We’ll see how it goes during practice.”

Reich confirmed that Jacob Eason has won the backup quarterback job and will play if Wentz is unable to go in Week 1. (George Bremer)

Reich also commented on WR T.Y. Hilton and his back injury, saying he was looking great in training camp: Reich: "When you're talking about a guy like TY Hilton, that's an obvious big blow. Not only is he a great player. He's a great leader. I told Chris several times, TY was looking as good in camp as I'd ever seen him." (Jim Ayello)

Jaguars

Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer spoke about his difficult decision to trade QB Gardner Minshew ahead of the season.

“That was tough, man. He became — I mean, I was a little choked up when I saw him in that office,” Meyer said, via Demetrius Harvey. “And I walk in, you know and I didn’t know him at all, and it didn’t start off in the best of terms, because…I’m not sure how much he wanted to be here. And I get it, the first overall pick, and he’s a competitive maniac that guy, and I get it. And I told him for the rest of his life, ‘count me as a big fan,’ because he’s what you want. He’s a warrior, he’s a competitor.”

Texans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that Texans GM Nick Caserio earnestly wanted to keep QB Deshaun Watson early in the offseason. But things shifted once the lawsuits against him started trickling out and Breer says the Texans would be willing to move on now if a team met their asking price, which is doubtful.

Breer adds the teams he knows that were and are interested wanted pick protections in case Watson misses a significant amount of time. That's currently a non-starter for Houston.

Breer mentions the Texans are willing to listen to offers for just about any veteran player on their roster.

Aaron Wilson reports Texans S Lonnie Johnson Jr. is not expected to be traded by the team unless they receive a large offer for him.

Texans CB Rasul Douglas was fined $5,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was playing with the Raiders last week. (Tom Pelissero)

was fined $5,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he was playing with the Raiders last week. (Tom Pelissero) Texans K Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the final preseason game with a minor injury. Texans S Justin Reid filled in for him on kickoffs. (Aaron Reiss)

Texans HC David Culley said CB Bradley Roby has a concussion. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the right tackle competition is still up in the air between OL Ty Sambrailo, OL David Quessenberry and OL Kendall Lamm. (Turron Davenport)

Vrabel added second-round OL Dillon Radunz still has to keep trying to earn playing time: "Dillon will have to keep working. He's shown improvement. Playing guard and tackle, that ability can be a really positive one." (Davenport)

still has to keep trying to earn playing time: “Dillon will have to keep working. He’s shown improvement. Playing guard and tackle, that ability can be a really positive one.” (Davenport) Vrabel mentioned the Titans have a plan to ger WR Julio Jones ready for the season. (Jim Wyatt)