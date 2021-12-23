AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Regarding the Colts’ 27-17 win over the Patriots in Week 15 with just 49 passing yards, QB Carson Wentz said that they are sometimes “full steam in the run game,” which helps them sustain leads.

“Every game’s different,” Wentz said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59. “Some games we pick up full steam in the run game, especially in those games when we have the lead and we’re able to sustain the lead and the defense has been playing the way they’ve been playing as of late.”

Colts HC Frank Reich said that Wenz will have to become the “star of the game” in order for Indianapolis to reach the playoffs.

“I think for us to go where we want to go, there are going to be games where Carson will be the quote-unquote star of the game. I think that’ll have to happen,” said Reich.

“You can’t just turn it on,” Reich added. “You’ve got to execute. You’ve got to earn it. All these teams are good. What I really mean is I’ve just got a lot of confidence in Carson. I have a lot of confidence in our skill players and I have a lot of confidence in the way we protect the passer. And I have a lot of confidence in our offensive coaching staff the way we scheme things up to help the players.”

Jaguars

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson has been linked to the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy. He should have options among the vacancies this year but said as far as Jacksonville goes, first-round QB Trevor Lawrence is a major selling point.

“Obviously athletic,” Pederson said via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “You see the same things with young quarterbacks with anticipation, trying to get away with sometimes doing too much. But then you see those ‘wow’ plays with him, whether he’s escaping the pocket or he throws an accurate ball down the field. I think about Carson [Wentz] his first year and how he was able to do some of those same things. Tough kid … and another one that I think can have a bright future.”

Texans

Albert Breer has heard that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Texans GM Nick Caserio might have interest in working together.

and Texans GM might have interest in working together. Breer mentions that McDaniels and Caserio have known each other for a long time, which includes playing on the same college team and then 17 years working for the Patriots together.

The two worked on the same staff and Caserio even assisted McDaniels during the game.

Breer also mentions that Texans executive VP Jack Easterby was slated to McDaniels with the Colts before McDaniels backed out of the deal.

was slated to McDaniels with the Colts before McDaniels backed out of the deal. Breer doesn’t know if the Texans will move on from HC David Culley after the season, but he gets the sense that Caserio has an idea who his next coach would be.

after the season, but he gets the sense that Caserio has an idea who his next coach would be. Aaron Wilson reports the Texans worked out K Dominik Eberle. Houston later signed him to his practice squad.