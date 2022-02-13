AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that he expects QB Carson Wentz to be back in Indianapolis next year.

“I’m assuming that (Carson Wentz) is going to be back because I love him in the locker room, I love him on the field,” Taylor said, per George Bremer.

Kevin Bowen reports that a source close to the Colts told him the following about the team moving on from QB Carson Wentz : “No decision has been made on Carson Wentz or anybody on the roster for 2022.”

The Colts officially hired former Raiders DB coach Ron Milus as their new secondary coach. (Field Yates)

Jaguars

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, former Bears secondary coach Deshea Townsend will join the Jaguars’ coaching staff after initially planning to join the Vikings.

Titans

Jim Wyatt believes that the Titans need to address both their offensive line and tight end position this offseason in order to make a bigger impact next year.

Wyatt also notes that CB Caleb Farley is doing well in his recovery and should be in the mix for 2022, despite not making a big impact as a rookie in 2021.