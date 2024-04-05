AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Hayden Hurst, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ recently signed TE Hayden Hurst said he was cleared from his concussion and could’ve played later on last season but didn’t feel a need to rush back given the Panthers weren’t contenders.

“I had the concussion and for a week after it was a little touch-and-go, but I went to the Mayo Clinic down in Jacksonville, got a second opinion, got full clear bill of health,” Hurst said, via ProFootballTalk. “The only reason I sat out as long as I did was just, from the front office, there was really no point. They were 2-15, or 2-13 at the time, so there was really no point in rushing back.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Carson Wentz said his time with Jaguars HC Doug Pederson will help him transition to Kansas City’s offense.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know the X’s and O’s yet,” Wentz said, via Chiefs Wire. “I see them from afar watching film or games, you know, whenever I’d see the Chiefs on, on film and those types of things. But I would imagine it’ll make sense to me pretty quick because of that, you know, being five years with Coach [Doug] Pederson. And that offense is, you know, there’s always little intricacies and differences.”

Wentz added that he believes the offense will click with him quickly as Pederson spent time under Chiefs HC Andy Reid.

“I think a lot of it will make sense to me and kind of resonate with me pretty quickly,” Wentz explained. “That part I’m looking forward to, you know, the last couple of years, offenses have been very different than I’ve been in. I’ve goten to see a lot, experience a lot. So I think this one will hit home and be the most familiar for me over the last couple of years.”

Raiders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Raiders and LSU QB Jayden Daniels have a mutual “high-level” interest in one another, but it’s unlikely to happen at the moment unless Las Vegas moves up in the draft.