AFC Notes: Chandler Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The NFL fined Broncos Kareem Jackson $14,819 for unnecessary roughness on a hit that concussed Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy is too concerned about the team’s drops and believes that they’ll have a stronger performance against Jacksonville.

“I mean, there’s gonna be some of the plays where a guy is running full speed, and he’s running a slant route, and there’s no one on him,” Nagy said, via Chiefs Wire. “It’s not contested, but it hits his hands. But it’s a difficult catch. I think there’s levels to different types of catches, and everybody sees it differently, until you’re the wide receiver and you have to actually run out there and try to catch the ball and have somebody get ready to hit you have somebody on your back. It’s not easy. But these guys are professionals, and they know that. And I think that’s, again, I keep going back to who we are, our identity in that room as an offense. And really, it’s a team in general. It starts with Coach (Andy) Reid; we believe in and trust one another. And we’re excited to get back out and show what we’re able to do.”

Raiders

Raiders LB Chandler Jones continues to criticize the Raiders on social media, writing the following on X:

“I wish Mark Davis told the people why I really can’t play,” Jones wrote, via Pro Football Talk. “I think I know why, but I want y’all to ask him. The only reason I’m here is because the Raiders still haven’t contacted me or a rep of mine. I’ll let him say it to the public, not me lmao. I’ve made over 100M, not money at all, I just wanna play Sunday. Well, I’m actually missing another game and losing money. I wish I could play with my brothers, but Marky Mark is holding a huge secret that only I know! That’s why I was asking for my protection sorry if I sound scared because I’m not lol when I found out I was lol. I won’t tell I just wanna play, but if I don’t play, I tell EVERYONE. Not about football anymore brother, let him tell you what he’s been doing lol. He can’t cut me, I have proof of his reps saying I’m under contract, and they want me on the team… but not playing right now. Lol.”

Raiders' LB Divine Deablo was fined $7,547 for a facemask penalty.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers was fined $10,927 for taunting after a touchdown catch.