AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr

Chargers

When examining areas to improve for the Chargers, Lindsey Thiry writes their defensive line “needs adjustment” after being among the “most injured groups on the team.”

Thiry points out that Los Angeles’ defense allowed 145.8 rushing yards per game and a league-worst 5.42 yards per carry.

While OLB Kyle Van Noy had a productive stretch for the Chargers last year, Thiry says it’s unlikely there will be room in the team’s budget for him to return.

Thiry adds that veteran CB Bryce Callahan is unlikely to be back, even though there's no clear replacement for him on their roster.

Another player unlikely to be back, per Thiry, is S Nasir Adderley.

. Thiry also thinks the Chargers must make adjustments to their inside linebacker group given free agent LB Drue Tranquill is unlikely to return this offseason given Los Angeles’ cap constraints.

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says he has no issue with the fact that he isn’t being considered for any head coaching positions in the NFL and feels he could still wind up getting his second chance at some point.

“It’s an interesting question,” Spagnuolo told Zach Gelb. “Would I like the opportunity again? Yeah. I mean, it’s a prideful business and, you know, I think the second time around is always better for a lot of people. It’s been proven. Would I like another chance? Yes. But I’m happy for those other guys. Jonathan Gannon was with us with the Rams. He was a pro scout for us at the time, so I’m happy for him. And I wish all those guys luck. And I do know this: I’ve got a really good job. God has blessed me with the experiences I’ve had, and if it’s in God’s plans for me to be a head coach down the road, I will be. It won’t have anything to do with anything else. And if that happens, I’ll be happy. And if not, I’m very content with what I’m doing now.”

Orlando Brown Jr

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revisits the Chiefs’ long-term offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr. last offseason. He says it was a six-year, $139 million deal with a backloaded payment to inflate the average annual value to $23 million a year.

Of that sum, Breer notes just $38 million was fully guaranteed over the first two years, with that representing the sum of consecutive franchise tags. Up to $52.5 million was guaranteed for injury.

Instead, Brown decided to play out this season on the tag and stands to get the tag again for a second season if no long-term deal is reached with the prospect of unrestricted free agency looming after that. Breer writes the Chiefs will need to pay Brown like a top tackle even if he’s not if they want to keep him locked in on the line. Something like three years and $66 million might get it done.