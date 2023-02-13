AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper predicts Chargers QB Justin Herbert will sign a six-year, $295 million extension this offseason with $135 million fully guaranteed at signing.

will sign a six-year, $295 million extension this offseason with $135 million fully guaranteed at signing. Popper says that would be the most money ever fully guaranteed at signing and would put Herbert second to only Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in average annual salary.

in average annual salary. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins requested permission to interview Chargers assistant secondary coach Tom Donatell for their secondary coach position.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes re-injured his ankle during the Super Bowl but never needed retiring QB Chad Henne to replace him, as he said there was nothing that could prevent him from finishing out the big game.

“There’s nothing that’s going to keep me off that football field,” Mahomes said during the trophy presentation, via NFL.com. “It felt great until I kind of rolled it a little bit. A lot of soreness going into halftime was able to move it around and get taped up a little bit and go play that second half. It didn’t feel good, but I was going to leave it all out there. I’m glad it was enough for the win.”

“I wish I’d make it easier and not be down, but I feel like I play better when we are down,” Mahomes added. “I’ll try to do whatever I can to learn how to not get in those situations and just start fast and finish faster. But you’ll look back on these games for the rest of your life. … I’m just glad I get to enjoy it with some of the best men on earth.”

Mahomes drew praise from HC Andy Reid after his performance won him the Super Bowl MVP.

“He grew up in a locker room,” Reid said of Mahomes. “He’s seen the greats, and he strives to be the greatest. … When it’s time for the guys around them to raise their game, he helps them with that.”

Reid on the idea that he might retire: “I look in the mirror and I’m old. My heart though is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing. I’m too old, but I’m good with what I’m doing right now. … If they’ll have me, I’ll stick around.” (Howard Balzer)

Mahomes said he will be ready for OTAs and will rest this offseason, saying jokingly: “The only thing that will take a hit is my golf game.” (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Saints were the only team to put an offer on the table to the Raiders for QB Derek Carr, though the Jets also inquired. The expectation is that the Raiders will cut Carr this week before his guarantees are due.