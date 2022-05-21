AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots

Chargers

Chargers C Corey Linsley said QB Justin Herbert carries the same “perfectionist-type attitude” as Aaron Rodgers.

“Aaron has the same thing, that fire, perfectionist-type attitude,” Linsley said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “When Aaron was on, and he can’t be stopped, and you weren’t on, he was gonna let you know. Because he has that perfectionist, competitive fire inside of him. And that’s what Justin has.”

Linsley said Herbert is eager to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He just has that inside of him where he’s just like, ‘I want to be the best, I want to be the best that I can be. I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me.’ He watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pullups, just getting after it, man. I mean it’s 24/7, and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be,” Linsley said.

Chiefs

Mike Garafolo reports that Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was detained for questioning after gunshots damaged his vehicle while he was not at home.

Patriots

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Patriots’ second-year QB Mac Jones is showing a lot of dedication to improve this offseason and has often been the first person at the team’s training facility in order to study film.

Howe writes that Jones is "taking ownership of the offense" and putting input on concepts he likes and dislikes.

Regarding Patriots WR N’Keal Harry skipping the voluntary workout program, Howe said the “feeling in Foxboro” is that Harry is impeding his development by skipping OTAs.

The Patriots sent pro scouting director Steve Cargile and DL coach DeMarcus Covington as representatives to the NFL's front office and coaching diversity accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)