AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Mike Sando of The Athletic points out that GM Tom Telesco had previously hinted the Chargers would be picking up the fifth-year option for S Derwin James , despite his recent injury.

Chiefs

Chiefs’ new DL Jarran Reed said he intends on relieving DT Chris Jones from getting double-teamed and “wreak havoc” alongside him.

“I’m here to relieve some of those double teams,” Reed said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “The goal is to come in and wreak havoc. We’re here and we’re ready to unleash.”

Chiefs’ fellow recently signed C Austin Blythe called Reed a “complete player” with his ability to defend the run and pass.

“Jarran’s just a complete player,” said Blythe. “He can rush the passer, he can stop the run and he’s pretty athletic doing both of those things so I’m excited to be able to team up with him.”

Reed mentioned that former Seahawks DT Michael Bennett and DE Cliff Avril were players who influenced him throughout his career.

“I challenged myself in practice every day,” Reed said. “My coach, Clint HurttMich, challenged me as well every day to just continue to get better. I watched Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril, those type of guys who excelled in the pass-rush game and I took me some bits and pieces and worked every day in practice and just continued to work to get better and it started paying off for me on the football field.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden praised recently signed RB Kenyan Drake, describing that the running back can run, catch, make big plays, and contribute as a return specialist if needed.

“He can run it, catch it and return it,” said Gruden, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “He’s a threat to make a big play with or without it.”

Drake mentioned that Gruden’s interest in him was “head and shoulders above everybody” and he is excited to pair up with RB Josh Jacobs.

“Once my name kind of got going, Coach Gruden was just head and shoulders above everybody, in terms of interest in my ability to kind of come in and be a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game,” Drake said. “And I really relished in that opportunity to kind of come here and be able to play with Josh because I respect his game a lot, and I’m sure the feeling is mutual … so I feel like I had to jump at the opportunity to play with him and to be used in a multitude of ways to be able to just get the ball and make plays for this team.”

Drake said he isn’t concerned about being the No. 1 running back and is confident Gruden will find many ways to use him in their offense.

“Well, with my abilities, just being a starter … isn’t something that is a high priority, in terms of being out there for however many plays,” Drake said. “What Coach Gruden said [in] how he was going to use me was just being on the field in a multitude of ways — playing receiver, playing running back. Just having the ability to kind of use my versatility as a weapon in the open field is something that really spoke to me. And to kind of share that role with Josh, and him being obviously such a capable back, I feel like it spells success for this team.”

According to Justin Melo , UCF Jacob Harris has met with the Raiders. WR/TEhas met with the Raiders.