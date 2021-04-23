AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden believes recently signed S Karl Joseph, who returns after playing out his rookie contract with the organization from 2016-2019, brings playmaking ability, leadership, versatility, and professionalism to their defense.

“Playmaking,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”

Joseph indicated that he “never wanted to leave” the Raiders after signing with the Browns for the 2020 season.

“First off, I never wanted to leave,” Joseph said. “I think this is my home. I was drafted here. I feel like I was born to be a Raider … it felt like the right decision to come back and help finish what I started here and be a part of that and come do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Joseph mentioned that he’s excited to team up with QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Darren Waller, and LT Kolton Miller, while also playing alongside DEs Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

“I know this team is built to win and ready to win and take that next step for a championship, so I wanted to come be a part of it. Obviously, you guys know Derek Carr, it starts with him. He’s the leader of this team and I think we all believe in him … Josh Jacobs, he speaks for himself. Darren Waller, Kolton [Miller] and all those guys. And on the defensive side, Maxx [Crosby] and Clelin [Ferrell] and all those guys, they improved a lot from their rookie year when I was here,” said Joseph.

Joseph added that he only played one game with Raiders S Johnathan Abram before he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury during his rookie year in 2019.

“And Johnathan Abram, we played one game together his rookie year and he went down, unfortunately. So I’m looking forward to getting back out there and competing with him and helping to push each other to be our best self.”

Joseph said he monitored the Raiders during his year with the Browns and feels the organization is “ready to win.”

“Roles change but my focus right now is to just come in and do my best in whatever is asked of me to help the team win,” Joseph said. “Obviously, Coach Gruden and [general manager] Mike Mayock have been building a real good team and I’ve been paying close attention to that the year I was gone. All the pieces are there. I think we’re ready to win, so whatever I’m going to need to do to help us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

As for playing in Raiders’ new DC Gus Bradley‘s system, Joseph believes he played in a “similar defense in Cleveland” and should transition smoothly back into Las Vegas’ defense.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Gus,” Joseph said. “Very smart dude, obviously proven in this league, and been successful. He knows what he’s doing, so I’m excited to be a part of it and play in his defense. I played in a similar defense in Cleveland and so it won’t be too much change for me. I think I’ll be able to grasp everything pretty quickly, but I’m excited to work with him and learn from him.”