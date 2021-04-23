AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Chargers GM Tom Telesco said he would “love” to add more edge rushers: “I would love more. You can never have enough pass rushers.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- Telesco added that they feel comfortable going forward with OT Trey Pipkins despite his lack of experience: “We’re bullish on Trey Pipkins.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline notes the Vikings would love to draft Darrisaw in the first round but they aren’t sure he’ll make it past the Chargers one pick ahead of them.
Chiefs
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach said they were committed to improving their offensive line in free agency. He’s glad to have signed G Joe Thuney, but voiced some disappointment to miss out on 49ers LT Trent Williams: “We wanted to address the offensive line. Any box you have for an offensive lineman, (Joe Thuney) checks all those boxes off. Trent (Williams) was a guy we really thought would’ve helped us. We didn’t want to sign someone (else) to sign someone.” (Nate Taylor)
- It’s worth mentioning that the Chiefs acquired OT Orlando Brown from the Ravens on Friday. (NFLTR)
- Veach said the Chiefs are “extremely high” on second-year WR Byron Pringle: “We’re extremely high on Byron Pringle.” (Nate Taylor)
- Veach added that Pringle has made considerable progress since joining the Chiefs: “We all believe in him and the progress he’s made.” (Harold R. Kuntz)
- Veach said that they do not have a timeline to get an extension done for Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu, who is entering the final year of his contract, but will resume discussions after the 2021 NFL Draft. (Herbie Teope)
Raiders
Raiders HC Jon Gruden believes recently signed S Karl Joseph, who returns after playing out his rookie contract with the organization from 2016-2019, brings playmaking ability, leadership, versatility, and professionalism to their defense.
“Playmaking,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
Joseph indicated that he “never wanted to leave” the Raiders after signing with the Browns for the 2020 season.
“First off, I never wanted to leave,” Joseph said. “I think this is my home. I was drafted here. I feel like I was born to be a Raider … it felt like the right decision to come back and help finish what I started here and be a part of that and come do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Joseph mentioned that he’s excited to team up with QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Darren Waller, and LT Kolton Miller, while also playing alongside DEs Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.
“I know this team is built to win and ready to win and take that next step for a championship, so I wanted to come be a part of it. Obviously, you guys know Derek Carr, it starts with him. He’s the leader of this team and I think we all believe in him … Josh Jacobs, he speaks for himself. Darren Waller, Kolton [Miller] and all those guys. And on the defensive side, Maxx [Crosby] and Clelin [Ferrell] and all those guys, they improved a lot from their rookie year when I was here,” said Joseph.
Joseph added that he only played one game with Raiders S Johnathan Abram before he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury during his rookie year in 2019.
“And Johnathan Abram, we played one game together his rookie year and he went down, unfortunately. So I’m looking forward to getting back out there and competing with him and helping to push each other to be our best self.”
Joseph said he monitored the Raiders during his year with the Browns and feels the organization is “ready to win.”
“Roles change but my focus right now is to just come in and do my best in whatever is asked of me to help the team win,” Joseph said. “Obviously, Coach Gruden and [general manager] Mike Mayock have been building a real good team and I’ve been paying close attention to that the year I was gone. All the pieces are there. I think we’re ready to win, so whatever I’m going to need to do to help us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
As for playing in Raiders’ new DC Gus Bradley‘s system, Joseph believes he played in a “similar defense in Cleveland” and should transition smoothly back into Las Vegas’ defense.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Gus,” Joseph said. “Very smart dude, obviously proven in this league, and been successful. He knows what he’s doing, so I’m excited to be a part of it and play in his defense. I played in a similar defense in Cleveland and so it won’t be too much change for me. I think I’ll be able to grasp everything pretty quickly, but I’m excited to work with him and learn from him.”
