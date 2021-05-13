AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Chargers are high on a couple of their Day 3 picks, including fourth-round OLB Chris Rumph who Fowler notes drew comparisons to Rams OLB Leonard Floyd and former Broncos OLB Justin Hollins .

Chiefs

When speaking with Steve Mariucci on NFL Network, Chiefs HC Andy Reid pointed out that Kansas City bolstered its offensive line this offseason by adding Orlando Brown, G Joe Thuney, Austin Blythe and Kyle Long.

“We have some guys returning that were on that Super Bowl team, too. So we’ve got great depth and there’ll be competition,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “And as you know, [Mariucci], competition brings out the best in everybody. And so, we’ve got that now on the offensive line and these guys will battle it out. The kids that were on that Super Bowl are tough kids, it just wasn’t our day. And things didn’t quite work out right, it’s not all their blame for sure. And that’s not where we were going with this. We just hadn’t done a whole lot recently with the offensive line. You need to take care of that bunch, so that’s where we went.”

Reid is confident that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be able to play at his full potential behind their revamped offensive line.

“As far as Patrick goes, listen, he’s gonna get the five best that are available to play that we have and he’ll play with anybody, so he’ll get out there and do his thing,” said Mahomes.

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders’ potential interest in Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports that HC Jon Gruden is “very happy” with Derek Carr and points out that Las Vegas’ offense is structure around its quarterback.

