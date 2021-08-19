AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers WR Tyron Johnson put his time working with QB Justin Herbert on the second string to good use, as when Herbert was elevated to the starting job they already had a rapport. That translated to Johnson becoming Herbert’s go-to option deep down the field. The former undrafted free agent averaged nearly 20 yards a catch and is looking to build off it even more in 2021.

“That’s just communication,” Johnson said via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “We came in to the Chargers together. We were on the twos together. … We developed a chemistry when nobody was watching, not on TV, not on preseason, but at practice. So when game time came it was just natural. He got the arm to do it and I got the speed to do it, so it’s like peanut butter and jelly — the perfect connection.”

The Chargers also drafted WR Josh Palmer in the third round as they look to surround Herbert with weapons. So far, the rookie has impressed WR coach Chris Beatty.

“He’s really sudden,” Beatty said. “He’s got great horsepower. He starts and stops … he’s different when he’s running. You see him. You can hear him coming. He’s like violent with his movement skills in a good way. He’s also a perfectionist. He really works hard at it. He spends a lot of time pre-practice and after practice. He’s kind of meticulous in his preparation. He’s one of those guys that kind of thought he was a pro before he was a pro. You know what I mean? So, he’s got to learn, you know, ‘Hey, this is how things go throughout the process.’ He’s done a nice job so far.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team wants to sign S Tyrann Mathieu long-term, but they have to navigate the salary cap to do it. That includes budgeting for either a franchise tag or extension for LT Orlando Brown, who was acquired via trade this offseason from the Ravens.

“The landscape is super tricky,” Veach said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “We’re at a $30 million [salary-cap] deficit from what we thought, and next year it’s $15 million. Right now some things are out of our control just because of the cap reductions this year and next year. If you look at our books for next year, we’re going to be over by a bunch.

“Right now we’re counting Orlando [Brown] on a [franchise] tag, but we think he’s going to play well, and we’re going to extend him, and that opens up space. Restructuring [with other players] opens up space. Some guys moving on will open up space.

“It’s frustrating because we’re handicapped a little, and there are only certain things we can do to make it make sense for him. But where we are now is going to be completely different than where we will be once the season ends, and we have a lot more clarity on contracts and how the money is disbursed and allocated and how we can fit things and how we can make it work. It’s just tricky right now. But it has nothing to do with us not wanting him or him not wanting to be here. It’s just one of those unfortunate timing things.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow was proud to beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on a couple of occasions in Wednesday’s joint practice.

“If I can beat Jalen Ramsey, then I can beat anybody in the NFL, because he is one of the best,” Renfrow said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “That’s how I approach it. He got me a couple of times, and hopefully tomorrow we make each other better again.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr believes Renfrow does not get enough credit for his speed on the field.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for how straight-line fast he is,” Carr said. “I don’t think his 40-time, I don’t know what it was but whatever it was doesn’t do it justice. He’s fast. He can run. And just as fast as he can go that way, he can go this way.”

Carr had high praise of Renfrow’s “side-to-side speed” and route-running ability.

“There is a lot of guys that can (have) straight-line track speed, but Hunter, the thing that makes him different, not only that side-to-side speed, is that … he knows what route he’s running, obviously, and he sees the coverage. He knows how it’s set up; he knows exactly what I want him to do, and he literally does it every single time,” said Carr.

As for Renfrow’s performance against Ramsey, Carr believes his success against the Rams’ All-Pro cornerback gives him added confidence when throwing to Renfrow.

“Jalen is one of, if not the best corner in the NFL,” Carr said. “So, I think that gives us a lot of confidence in Hunter. It gives me confidence to know that he can beat good corners. Jalen is sticky. I mean tight windows; guys have to separate, and Hunter did a good job against him. … I told Hunter on the bus ride back here, I said it gives me confidence that I can cut it loose even sooner knowing that you are going to fight for me against good corners.”