AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers’ DC Renaldo Hill has nothing but good things to say about second-generation CB Asante Samuel Jr. and the quick impact he has made on the team’s defense.

“From Day 1, when he came in here, nothing seemed too big for him at all,” Hill said, via Gilbert Manzano of LA Daily News. “It didn’t matter if he was going against (Chargers wide receiver) Keenan (Allen) in practice, or the guys he faced last week.“I think he’s shown growth and I think he learns fast. It’s one of those situations where you tell him one time and he gets it. He’s moving on and he’s applying it to his game. I think that’s what helps him so much. He can see in coverages as well. He’s built for it, he’s not afraid of the moment.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said DL Frank Clark strained the opposite hamstring in Friday’s practice of the strain he suffered in training camp. Reid insists that Clark’s initially strained hamstring has fully healed. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden commented on the team holding out veteran G Richie Incognito : “I don’t think we’re being cautious. I don’t think there’s been a setback, it’s just a calf strain. It’s just taking time, and he won’t play this week.” (Vic Tafur)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Raiders signed RB Trey Ragas to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders elevated S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and LB Patrick Onwuasor to their active roster. (NFLTR)