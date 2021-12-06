AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley has been spearheading one of the biggest shifts of the 2021 season — aggressiveness on fourth downs. It hasn’t worked all the time but it has worked more often than it hasn’t. The Chargers are 13-21 on fourth-down conversions so far this season.

“What I’ve learned and come to accept and embrace is, I don’t care how we lose, or the optics of it,” Staley said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Being ‘conservative’ just preserves stats and lets you feel that you’re closer than you really are. My mindset is to do everything we can to win the game on our terms, not someone else’s. And if it doesn’t happen, I’m good with that.”

Staley said DE Joey Bosa could’ve returned to the game after clearing the concussion protocol but he elected to keep him out to be cautious: “As long as I’m the head coach here…I’m going to be making decisions like that in the best interest of our players.” (Daniel Popper)

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has been impressed with how the defense has played over the past few weeks.

“The defense, again, had a nice game here,” Reid said, via SI.com. “It was beautiful to watch. The pressure we put on Teddy [Bridgewater] and the way we were able to sustain against the run game… they’re obviously a good football team.”

Reid specifically credited new OLB Melvin Ingram‘s contributions.

“I think health is one thing,” Reid said. “I think our front is playing well. It was a nice addition Brett Veach had with Melvin Ingram. The guys are taking a lot of pride in what they’re doing there, and they’re healthy. So, knock on wood it stays that way, but they sure are playing hard.”

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was told by RB Kenyan Drake “It’s broken” when has asked about his ankle injury. Jacobs was visibly upset, adding: “He’s had significant injuries in the past.” (Paul Gutierrez)